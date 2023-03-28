Yellowstone Heritage Trail

A stretch of land that’s proposed to be a part of the 49-mile Yellowstone Heritage Trail through Paradise Valley is pictured near Emigrant.

 Courtesy of Trust for Public Land

A nonprofit has reached an agreement to transform 3 miles of old rail line near Emigrant into a public trail. Staff hope the project will catalyze a larger initiative to build a 49-mile trail between Yellowstone National Park and Livingston.

Lucas Cain, Northern Rockies project manager at the Trust for Public Land, said a longtime ranching family in Paradise Valley agreed to sell a 23-acre stretch of land just north of Emigrant to the group for the purpose of constructing a public trail.

The long, linear parcel follows an old railroad bed up toward the Grey Owl Fishing Access Site. The Burlington Northern Railroad Company abandoned the line in the early 1980s’, leaving the property in the hands of adjacent landowners, Cain said.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

