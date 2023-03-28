A nonprofit has reached an agreement to transform 3 miles of old rail line near Emigrant into a public trail. Staff hope the project will catalyze a larger initiative to build a 49-mile trail between Yellowstone National Park and Livingston.
Lucas Cain, Northern Rockies project manager at the Trust for Public Land, said a longtime ranching family in Paradise Valley agreed to sell a 23-acre stretch of land just north of Emigrant to the group for the purpose of constructing a public trail.
The long, linear parcel follows an old railroad bed up toward the Grey Owl Fishing Access Site. The Burlington Northern Railroad Company abandoned the line in the early 1980s’, leaving the property in the hands of adjacent landowners, Cain said.
Before the project can move ahead, the Trust for Public Land has to secure the funds for the purchase, work through the required due diligence and acquire the property, all by the year’s end. At that point, staff can start to design the trail and its amenities.
“There’s a possibility it could start as a gravel and natural surface trail and potentially move toward a paved trail in the future, depending on the success of other projects,” Cain said. “But that is all in the really early stages as we work to acquire the funds to make this a reality.”
As Trust for Public Land works toward acquiring the property, Park County and the Rails-to Trails Conservancy are exploring options around developing a 49-mile trail that would connect Arch Park in Gardiner with the Old Yellowstone Trail North around Livingston.
Park County Director of Grants and Special Projects Kristen Galbraith said the Yellowstone Heritage Trail is undergoing a large-scale feasibility assessment, paid for by the Rails-to Trails Conservancy. Once it’s complete, the document will guide how the initiative moves ahead.
Officials have already made progress on the effort. Some seven years ago, the Montana Department of Transportation helped fund the construction of a pedestrian pathway that extends south from Livingston, along the U.S. Highway 89 corridor, for over 2 miles.
Then, in March 2021, Park County applied for Western Federal Lands Access Program funding — this time “to improve access to areas served by Old Yellowstone Trail South,” according to the engineering firm Sanderson Stewart.
In 2022, the program pledged to fund the project in full, so officials are exploring the next steps. Plans for a shared-use path between Arch Park in Gardiner and the Corwin Springs Bridge area are in their early stages, with work not likely to start until 2024, Galbraith said.
Additional Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars, secured as a result of the historic floods along the Yellowstone River in June 2022, are expected to go toward developing a trail segment within the Yankee Jim Canyon area, she said.
Efforts to develop the northern and southern reaches of the Yellowstone Heritage Trail have progressed, but the details around what will happen in the middle section, extending through Paradise Valley, are less clear.
The upcoming feasibility study will allow officials and area landowners to weigh different options for public trails between the Point of Rocks Fishing Access Site and the Highway 89 South Pedestrian Trail.
Staff at the Trust for Public Land hope their agreement to acquire land near Emigrant will help build momentum and community support for the Yellowstone Heritage Trail as a whole, according to Cain.
“Trust for Public Land is really excited to be helping lead in this community effort, but it will take many community partners such as Park County, (the Park County Environmental Council) and others within the region to help make this a reality,” he said.
There is wide regional interest in developing the Yellowstone Heritage Trail, but the project also fits neatly into a transcontinental rail to trail project, led by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. The organization has been working on the national initiative since it was founded in the 1980s’.
The idea for the Great American Rail-Trail emerged through efforts to connect and keep public rights-of-way on old railroad corridors across the United States. Once complete, the public route will span 3,700 miles between Washington D.C. and Washington state.
Over the decades, as the national nonprofit worked to convert and connect railroad beds into public trails around the country, staff started to see a larger trail form, said Kevin Belle, the trail’s project manager. In 2019, the organization officially launched an initiative to fill in the rest of the gaps.
Approximately 2,500 miles of the trail have been established, and the route is 55% complete at this point, Belle said. Finished corridors are concentrated in the East and Midwest, but fewer sections have been built out in the Mountain West.
“We’re working with hundreds of partners around the country, and we’re learning how excited people are about this project. We’ve gotten lots of buy-in from local officials and county planners,” Belle said. “They can see how this can be a big economic benefit.”
Cain said that even though the Trust for Public Land’s Paradise Valley acquisition is a standalone project, it would improve the quality of life for residents by providing safe, easy access to trail networks — something that people in the Gallatin Valley often take for granted.
“This opportunity that Trust for Public Land is working on right now — it’s a long linear parcel that does connect to and through existing public lands,” which are managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Cain said.
People who are interested in supporting Trust for Public Land’s efforts to acquire land for a public trail can reach out to Northern Rockies Director of Philanthropy Melissa Dulin at melissa.dulin@tpl.org, according to Cain.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.