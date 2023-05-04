The Montana Legislature passed a bill that sets new limits on legal challenges against projects impacting the environment, and about 250 businesses and residents in Paradise Valley are urging a veto from the governor.
Senate Bill 557, sponsored by Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, was prompted by a 2020 Montana Supreme Court decision over Lucky Minerals’ bid to prospect for gold on Emigrant Peak. It would limit a plaintiff’s ability to sue over alleged Montana Environmental Policy Act violations.
The bill would require parties that challenge projects on the basis of the Montana Environmental Policy Act to seek injunctions and to pay state agencies for the costs of compiling and submitting records to the court. They would have to post a bond for the lost revenue and employee wages tied to any projects they challenge.
SB 557 also specifies that a legal challenge can’t result in a permit being vacated, voided or delayed if that challenge is based upon deficiencies in an agency’s evaluation of greenhouse gas emissions.
The bill cleared the House on a 65-33 vote in late April and passed its final vote in the Senate 34-16 a few days later.
Some 250 Park County business owners and residents signed a May 2 letter to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte requesting a veto on SB 557.
By creating financial barriers to future challenges against projects like the Lucky Minerals gold mine, the bill “could result in harm to the waters, landscape and economy of Paradise Valley,” impacting homes and businesses, the letter says.
Michelle Uberuaga, executive director of the Park County Environmental Council, said the bill makes it easier for industry to move forward, and it thwarts an average citizen’s ability to participate in the judicial process.
The bill is linked to the 2020 Montana Supreme Court ruling that blocked a bid by Lucky Minerals, Inc. to prospect for gold on Emigrant Peak, east of Paradise Valley. In that case against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the Supreme Court sided in favor of challengers Park County Environmental Council and Greater Yellowstone Coalition, affirming a lower court’s ruling that a 2011 amendment to the Montana Environmental Policy Act was unconstitutional.
Noland told a legislative committee in April that an amendment to SB 557 had been added, and it was aimed at addressing a more recent Yellowstone County district court ruling against Montana DEQ.
In that case, the court sided with plaintiffs Montana Environmental Information Center and Sierra Club, invalidating an air quality permit issued to NorthWestern Energy for a methane gas-fired plant in Laurel.
Steve Wade, speaking on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce, said SB 557 ensures projects and property interests are protected, and that MEPA isn’t weaponized to stop development in Montana.
“Time after time, we have litigation that shuts down projects, and people pull up their money and they invest it in other states,” said Alan Olson, executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association. “It costs us jobs. It costs us tax revenue.”
Colin Davis, owner of Chico Hot Springs, said MEPA is the vehicle that allows the little guy to ask questions, challenge government decisions and maintain independence at a local level. However, SB 557 would make that very difficult.
If the gold mine had gone through, “it would have destroyed us as a business and employer of 170 families,” he said. “So many important things are at risk, recreationally as well as financially. I feel like every citizen should have an avenue to challenge the government.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.