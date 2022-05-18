Eight conservation groups have threatened to sue the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a livestock grazing project at the eastern edge of Paradise Valley.
The Western Environmental Law Center mailed the 60-day notice of intent to sue on May 5 on behalf of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Western Watersheds Project, Native Ecosystems Council, Center for Biological Diversity, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, Sierra Club, Friends of the Bitterroot and WildEarth Guardians. It hasn’t received a response yet, said Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies.
The groups claim that the U.S. Forest Service and Fish and U.S. Wildlife Service failed to comply with the Endangered Species Act when the Custer Gallatin National Forest released the East Paradise Range Allotment Management Plan last December.
The plan was approved to guide livestock grazing on sections of national forest in the Absaroka-Beartooth Mountains near Paradise Valley. Officials authorized grazing on three of the six allotments described in the plan. In total, the areas encompass roughly 21,000 acres.
The letter claims that both agencies failed to take a “hard look” at the plan's impacts on grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Areas where grazing has been authorized fall within a primary conservation area for the federally protected species, it says.
“The best available science reveals livestock grazing in areas occupied by grizzly bears is a serious and substantial threat to the species and its recovery, often resulting in the mortality and removal of bears and family units, including females with cubs,” it says.
Restoring connectivity between Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies and other isolated bear populations is important for ensuring “the long-term viability and recovery of the species in the contiguous United States,” according to the letter.
Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, wrote in an emailed statement that Forest Service staff are aware of the notice of intent to sue, and that livestock grazing is an appropriate use of National Forest System lands.
The environmental analysis of the East Paradise Range Allotment Management Plan supports the use of livestock grazing in the project area, she wrote. She said a grizzly bear analysis and the project’s record of decision are consistent with the 1987 Gallatin Forest Plan and the 2016 Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Conservation Strategy.
“Livestock grazing on public lands does have the potential to result in conflict as was disclosed in the environmental analysis,” Daley wrote. However, “in this area there has been little to no conflict between livestock and bears.”
The Custer Gallatin National Forest consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in accordance with the Endangered Species Act, and the federal wildlife agency concurred with the forest’s assessment in a biological opinion, she wrote.
The East Paradise grazing allotments fall within secure grizzly bear habitat, according to Garrity, of Alliance for the Wild Rockies. Parts of them overlap with the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and the North Absaroka Roadless Area.
In the final record of decision, the Custer Gallatin National Forest decided to authorize livestock grazing on the Pine Creek, Elbow Creek and Sixmile North allotments. The agency expanded the size of the Sixmile North allotment and lengthened the grazing season on all three allotments.
However, the agency decided to keep the Suce Creek, Mill Creek and Sixmile South allotments vacant. The areas haven’t been stocked in years, and they each have unique management issues that officials want to address before livestock grazing is authorized.
Garrity worries that the Forest Service’s decision to increase the acreage and lengthen the grazing season at several allotments could increase the likelihood of grizzly bear depredations on cattle. When that happens, he said, the bear is usually killed.
Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, said a long and sad history has taught us that when grizzly bears occupy areas where livestock grazing occurs, it results in bears being shot and killed.
“We’re not convinced (the agencies) really took a hard look at how many additional grizzly bears would be killed as a result of this project, over the years,” he said. “Once (the allotments) are authorized, it’s hard to pull them back.”