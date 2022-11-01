Grayling

An Arctic grayling in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

 Courtesy of USFWS

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Two conservation groups and an angler from Butte have threatened to sue a federal agency over its 2020 decision not to list Montana’s population of Arctic grayling as a threatened or endangered species.

Attorneys from EarthJustice, representing the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte resident Pat Munday, last week sent the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a 60-day notice of intent to sue the agency over its 2020 finding for the fish species.

After conducting a 12-month analysis, the agency determined in 2020 that Endangered Species Act protections were not warranted for the Upper Missouri River basin population of Arctic grayling.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.