Two environmental groups are calling on officials to stop the slaughter and hunting of bison that wander outside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park, taking their message to lawmakers with a billboard showing hunters killing the animals at point-blank range.

The billboard in Helena, put up by Roam Free Nation and the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, criticizes Yellowstone National Park and state leaders for allowing bison to be killed without the principle of fair chase.

The bison and their population are managed through an interagency agreement that has been in place since 2002. The agreement, in effect for more than 20 years, dictates a target population of 3,000 bison.


