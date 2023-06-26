A coalition of environmental groups has filed a lawsuit to block a plan to divert water into Upper Red Rock Lake to preserve Arctic grayling, arguing the work violates federal wilderness law.
Wilderness Watch, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, the Gallatin Wildlife Association and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its plans to pipe water into the lake to boost oxygen levels during the winter. The agency announced the plan earlier this month as a way to help the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge’s fledgling grayling population.
The suit, filed in federal court, argues that because the lake and much of the refuge is federally protected wilderness, the agency is prohibited from manipulating the environment.
“It’s a wilderness area,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies. “The wilderness act is very clear — (wilderness areas) have to be untrammeled by man. That means you can’t have machines in a wilderness area. They just completely ignored that law.”
A spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Service did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
The Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge sits in the remote Centennial Valley in southwestern Montana, up against the Idaho border. It has two big lakes and a large wetlands complex.
It was created in 1935 to preserve waterfowl habitat. In 1976, more than 32,000 acres of the refuge were designated as the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness.
It’s one of just a few places in the Lower 48 states where native Arctic grayling live. Grayling are a colorful member of the trout family with a sail-like dorsal fin. Historically, they were found in many waterbodies in the upper Missouri River basin, but their numbers dwindled over time. A separate lawsuit in federal court is seeking Endangered Species Act protections for the upper Missouri grayling.
On the refuge, grayling live primarily in Upper Red Rock Lake and move into streams to spawn. Since 2016, state and federal fisheries officials have seen a massive decline in the grayling population in the lake. In 2022, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks estimated it held 73 adult grayling.
Biologists believe a lack of dissolved oxygen in the shallow lake through the winter is largely responsible for the decline.
This month, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced it would build an underground pipe that would carry water from Shambow Pond — just outside the wilderness boundary — into the deepest part of Upper Red Rock Lake to increase the oxygen available for fish through the winter. The 14-inch wide pipe would be about a mile long, and installing it would involve digging a 6-foot trench to bury it.
The groups seeking to block the work argue that’s a blatant violation of the Wilderness Act.
“In deciding to install a pipeline, the Fish and Wildlife Service has chosen to elevate and manage toward desired conditions — arbitrarily chosen conditions on the landscape — rather than leave natural processes alone as the Wilderness Act requires,” the complaint says.
The lawsuit also argues that work the government has already been doing to help the fish violated the law, too — like notching beaver dams, a separate water diversion project and putting machines into the lake to circulate the water.
They also say there are a number of other factors besides winter conditions that affect grayling — irrigation, livestock grazing, fragmented habitat, fishing pressure and competition from other fish.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.