An Arctic grayling fins in the water.

A coalition of environmental groups has filed a lawsuit to block a plan to divert water into Upper Red Rock Lake to preserve Arctic grayling, arguing the work violates federal wilderness law.

Wilderness Watch, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, the Gallatin Wildlife Association and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its plans to pipe water into the lake to boost oxygen levels during the winter. The agency announced the plan earlier this month as a way to help the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge’s fledgling grayling population.

The suit, filed in federal court, argues that because the lake and much of the refuge is federally protected wilderness, the agency is prohibited from manipulating the environment.


Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

