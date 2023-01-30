Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its 2020 decision to not give Montana’s Arctic grayling federal protections.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte angler Pat Munday filed the complaint in federal court in Butte on Monday, seeking to vacate the federal agency’s 2020 decision.
The complaint argues the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service erred in its 2020 finding that grayling aren’t warranted for protections under the Endangered Species Act. It argues grayling face threats from climate change and that voluntary conservation efforts aren’t enough to ensure the species’ long-term survival.
“Montana will lose this beautiful fish without more water in the Big Hole River,” said Kristine Akland, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, in a news release. “It’s well past time for the Arctic grayling to be protected under the Endangered Species Act.”
A spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Service declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Arctic grayling are a member of the trout family. The colorful fish is well-known for its their sail-like dorsal fin.
They once occupied most rivers in the upper Missouri River basin, but their distribution cratered over the past century because of habitat fragmentation and degradation.
Now, they’re found in some lakes, and there’s a reintroduced population in the Ruby River. The only remaining native, river-dwelling population lives in less than 200 miles of the Big Hole River, southwest of Butte.
Conservationists have sought protections for the fish for decades.
The Fish and Wildlife Service found that the upper Missouri basin grayling deserved protections in 2010, but reversed course with a decision in 2014 that argued that most populations of the species were stable or increasing.
Conservationists sued over that decision, and in 2018, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to take another look. In 2020, the agency released its new finding, which came to the same conclusion — that grayling don’t need federal protection.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, the plaintiffs argue that decision relied on “unfounded assumptions” that voluntary conservation agreements between the government and landowners would preserve the fish.
They argue the work hasn’t adequately restored grayling habitat or helped increase their number. They also argue that since the agreements are voluntary, there’s no guarantee the efforts will continue.
The complaint also says the Fish and Wildlife Service ignored the challenges posed by climate change. Grayling need cold water to survive, and the groups argue the agency dismissed the threats of high water temperatures and low stream flows.
