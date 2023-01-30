Grayling

An Arctic grayling in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

 Courtesy of USFWS

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its 2020 decision to not give Montana’s Arctic grayling federal protections.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte angler Pat Munday filed the complaint in federal court in Butte on Monday, seeking to vacate the federal agency’s 2020 decision.

The complaint argues the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service erred in its 2020 finding that grayling aren’t warranted for protections under the Endangered Species Act. It argues grayling face threats from climate change and that voluntary conservation efforts aren’t enough to ensure the species’ long-term survival.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.