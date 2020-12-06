Two nonprofits in Montana and Wyoming are organizing a campaign to get the Bozeman Trail designated as a National Historic Trail, something they hope will help preserve the rich history behind the route.
The Fort Phil Kearny Bozeman Trail Association out of Banner, Wyoming, and Our Montana out of Billings are contacting legislators in both states to gather support for the proposal.
After they’re done reaching out-to-state and county lawmakers, the groups plan to pitch their idea to Congress. A federal delegation could direct the secretary of the Interior to conduct a study to determine whether the trail deserves a designation.
The process could take several years, but the National Park Service already did much of the legwork in a 2002 study, said JoAnne Puckett, a Fort Phil Kearny Bozeman Trail Association board member.
“It’s something that we think is well overdue, because it is a significant trail,” she said. “We’re pretty excited.”
A National Historic Trail designation would give the 535-mile corridor between Casper, Wyoming, and Virginia City lasting documentation recognizing the trail’s national significance, said Dave McKee, another Fort Phil Kearny Bozeman Trail Association board member. He and Puckett hope a designation will increase grant opportunities, enhance preservation efforts and support education about the trail’s history.
“If we get more people wanting to come our way, that’s good for local economies,” McKee said.
Tens of thousands of years before settlers used the Bozeman Trail to access gold fields around Virginia City, it was a well-established migration and hunting route frequented by Indigenous tribes. Settlers arrived in large numbers in the mid-1800s during the gold rush, when the Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, Northern Arapaho and Crow had claim over many of the prime hunting lands along the trail.
Several tribes fought against the incursion through their lands, so the U.S. government established military forts along the route to protect travelers. A series of battles known as the Red Cloud’s War ensued.
Now, sections of the trail wind through private and public lands in five Wyoming counties and eight Montana counties. Many of the trail’s more than 200 sites can be found along Interstate 90 and Interstate 25. A segment runs straight through Bozeman’s Main Street, according to Mike Penfold of Our Montana.
“It was the last Gold Rush Trail in the United States,” he said. “It’s a really important piece of Montana history.”
To Puckett, the trail’s natural history is also significant, as dinosaur bones have been found along parts of the corridor. The trail would appeal to anyone interested in geology, wildlife, hiking, fishing and photography, she wrote.
If designated, federal funds could be directed to establish interpretive signs and monuments along the auto route and on public lands. The park service would identify a continuous route as practically close as possible to areas that have already been surveyed, Puckett said.
Our Montana and the Fort Phil Kearny Bozeman Trail Association are working to develop an app that will allow people to learn about the different sites along the way.
Puckett, McKee and Penfold all emphasized that a designation would put no burden on private landowners to grant any sort of access to their lands. However, if landowners were interested in participating, they could have the portions of the trail on their land documented or seek grant opportunities.
“We want history to live on. If it doesn’t, it gets lost,” Puckett said. “Thankfully, we’ve had a renewed interest in history, so the timing is right.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.