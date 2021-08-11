top story Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bison migrate out of Gardiner Basin on April 21, 2018. NPS / Neal Herbert Buy Now A bull bison grazes in Gardner Canyon on April 24, 2020. NPS / Jacob W. Frank Buy Now A male bison near Pelican Valley on Nov. 10, 2016. NPS / Jacob W. Frank Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two nonprofits have raised $500,000 in matching funds so Yellowstone National Park can expand its bison quarantine program, a project meant to save hundreds more disease-free animals from slaughter.The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Yellowstone Forever have each contributed $250,000 for the park to expand capacity in a quarantine facility that's critical for the Bison Conservation Transfer Program.The groups started a fundraising campaign last winter after park officials asked them if they could match the $500,000 Yellowstone had on hand for the project, said Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. Yellowstone started the Bison Conservation Transfer Program in 2019 so the park would have an alternative to sending animals from the country’s last free-roaming wild bison herd to slaughter.New holding pens and other improvements to the Stephens Creek Capture Facility near Gardiner mean nearly three times as many bison will be able enter the quarantine program, according to a news release from the organizations.“Expanding the capacity of this important program is one of our top wildlife conservation priorities," Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release. "Our thanks to Yellowstone Forever, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, and all donors who have helped make this a success.”Every year, federal, state and tribal officials who are part of an Interagency Bison Management Plan agree to cull a certain number of Yellowstone bison to keep the population steady in the park.Some animals are shot by hunters as they leave the park’s borders during an annual migration. Others are trapped at the Stephens Creek facility to either be enrolled in the park’s quarantine program or slaughtered.Because space is limited, about 75% of bison eligible to be placed in the quarantine program are sent to slaughter, according to the Greater Yellowstone Coalition report from 2020. No bison were enrolled in the program in spring 2021, as no space was available.Bison aren’t tolerated on a larger landscape because they can carry brucellosis, a bacterial disease that causes abortions, low milk production, weight loss and infertility in infected animals. Montana’s livestock industry fears bison could transmit the disease to cattle, costing the state its Brucellosis Class-Free status. There have been no recorded transmissions of brucellosis from bison to cattle in the wild.Animals in the Bison Conservation Transfer Program are kept in captivity at the Stephens Creek Capture Facility near Gardiner. There they are repeatedly tested for brucellosis until they are confirmed to be disease-free. The process takes years to complete.Bison that pass through the program’s first steps are shipped to holding pens on the Fork Peck Indian Reservation in northeast Montana. They go through a final round of assurance testing before the InterTribal Buffalo Council sends them off to sustain the cultural herds of select tribes.Construction of the Stephens Creek expansion is already underway, according to Christensen. Park staff plan to build a more expansive water supply system and make the space a low-stress environment for animals, he said.There will be three to five new corrals, additional water and feeding infrastructure and a low-stress testing corral, according to Lisa Diekmann, president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever."Bison are really an iconic species in Yellowstone,” she said. “We consider this both ecological and cultural conservation. The future of the bison is ensured by the work that we’re doing with this project in Yellowstone.”Officials plan to take in new bison cohorts on a rolling basis. In a 2020 report, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition predicted that the expansion would increase the percentage of quarantine-eligible bison that can enter the program from 25% to 65%.“Capacity will increase from 100 animals entering the program to 250 animals over 3-year intervals,” the group wrote. It expected that 400 wild bison could be diverted from slaughter and sent to Fort Peck for assurance testing by 2023.“Yellowstone’s animals are special because they are the last continuously wild and genetically pure herd of bison,” Christensen said. “They are critically important to the future of the species.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Bison Yellowstone Yellowstone Bison Greater Yellowstone Greater Yellowstone Coalition Stephens Creek Capture Facility Transfer Program Medicine Politics Zoology Economics Animal Quarantine Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway 3 hrs ago City Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work 4 hrs ago Environment Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies 5 hrs ago County 911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana 5 hrs ago County Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana 9 hrs ago County Developer could face legal consequence for unapproved building in Gallatin County Aug 10, 2021 What to read next Environment Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway City Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work Environment Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies County 911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana County Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana County Developer could face legal consequence for unapproved building in Gallatin County Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Grizzly bear attacks two hikers in Madison Range southeast of Ennis Posted: 5:45 p.m. Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work Posted: 5:30 p.m. Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies Posted: 5:15 p.m. Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana Posted: 1:16 p.m. Letter to the editor: Use cash, checks to nourish our local businesses Posted: Aug. 11, 2021