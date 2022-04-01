Multiple conservation groups are petitioning the state of Montana to designate the main stem of the Gallatin River as water quality impaired, following a decision by state officials to delay publication of a biennial integrated report.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, the Gallatin River Task Force, Montana Trout Unlimited, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and American Rivers filed the formal petition with the state on Wednesday.
The groups are calling on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to designate the middle segment of the Gallatin River as a Category 5 impaired waterway.
Recurrent, nuisance level algal blooms have degraded beneficial uses of the river, they say, and that constitutes “overwhelming evidence of impairment” under the state agency’s own guidance.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said DEQ has an ongoing duty to assess the health of waterways in a biennial report. As a part of that report, the state produces a list of waterways that do not meet water quality standards.
Waterbodies that do not meet the standards require a “total maximum daily load” planning tool, which launches a process to set limits on pollutants. This year, for the first time in 20 years, the state wasn’t able to publish the integrated report, Alsentzer said.
In an email, DEQ staff wrote that the agency has been able to complete the biennial Integrated Report historically, but this year, officials had to delay its publication until 2024.
The agency said it’s in the process of hiring people for several vacant positions that are critical to completing the report. People in those positions take on “the development and revision of key assessment methods necessary to complete the next report,” they wrote.
Kristin Gardner, executive director of the Gallatin River Task Force, said her organization has been working with DEQ since 2018 to assess whether the Gallatin River should be listed as water quality impaired, and she wants the agency to make a decision.
“The sooner they do it, the sooner we can start making plans to mitigate future algal blooms,” she said. “There are a lot of planning efforts in the community that would benefit from them designating it sooner rather than later.”
Non-toxic algal blooms have shown up along the main stem of the Gallatin River every summer since 2018. Over time, frequent blooms can harm aquatic life in rivers and streams.
High water and air temperatures, low stream flows and exposure to sunlight can all trigger the growth of algae, but nutrient loading, or the unnatural accumulation of nitrates and phosphates in rivers and streams, prime the waterways for blooms.
Recurrent neon-green blooms “degrade recreational experiences and negatively affect fish populations and aquatic communities by decreasing oxygen levels,” Upper Missouri Waterkeeper wrote in a news release.
The petitioners claim that the algal growth documented along the Gallatin River constitutes “overwhelming evidence of impairment” because documentation shows filamentous algae covering the entire river bottom, from bank to bank and extending continuously downstream for over 150 meters.
DEQ officials wrote that based on photos and videos submitted to the department, the middle segment of the Gallatin River does not fall into the impairment category, according to the assessment method language.
“DEQ will perform a thorough assessment of current data from DEQ and volunteer monitoring contracts, as well as photos and videos, analyzing nutrient (nitrogen and phosphorus) water chemistry, benthic algal biomass… and macroinvertebrate data,” the agency wrote.
DEQ officials wrote that they are committed to ensuring the beneficial uses of Montana waterways, and they intend to complete a beneficial use assessment as it was requested in the petition.