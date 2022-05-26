A coalition of conservation organizations and fly-fishing businesses are doubling down on efforts to compel Montana’s governor to form a cold water fisheries task force.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and a host of other conservation groups, fly-fishing businesses, outfitters and close to 900 citizens signed a letter that again calls on Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to organize a cold water fisheries task force.
Among others, the coalition includes Orvis, the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, American Rivers and the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. The letter was sent out this week, about a year after the parties sent a similar letter to Gianforte’s office.
The coalition wants the Gianforte administration to establish a “cross-government, multi-agency” task force charged with identifying long-term solutions that address the declining health of cold water fisheries.
They would like to see that task force identify “meaningful policy changes,” seek out proactive agreements with landowners and implement “science-based long-term solutions” that improve the conditions of waterways, beyond river closures and hoot owl restrictions.
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said it’s critical for the state to be proactive about keeping the its world-class, blue-ribbon trout fisheries cool and clean, especially as drought conditions worsen amid a changing climate.
“Cold water fisheries) are the lifeblood of our outdoor economy, recreation lifestyles, and the source of drinking water for thousands of Montanans. It’s unnerving that Governor Gianforte’s office has thus far failed to use the available tools and resources to build resiliency and protect our rivers from further degradation,” he said in a news release.
Brooke Stroyke, a spokesperson for Gianforte’s office, wrote in an emailed statement that Gianforte shares the concerns of Montanans about drought conditions and their wide-ranging impacts on our state.
“The administration will continue exploring measures to address the impacts of drought, including through the governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee as it updates the state’s decades-old drought management plan as well as FWP looking at rules and regulations to mitigate drought’s impact on our fisheries,” she wrote.
“As always, we welcome ideas and proposed solutions from all Montanans.”
Last July, Gianforte’s office wrote that it would continue exploring measures to address the impacts of drought, such as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks addressing drought impacts on the state’s fisheries. At the time, record-breaking drought conditions were priming the state for wildfires and reducing stream flows, which forced FWP to adopt hoot-owl restrictions on rivers and streams throughout southwest Montana.
Officials began updating Montana’s drought management plan last year, with the governor’s Drought Task Force at the helm. The plan hasn’t been updated since 1995. Officials expect it will be completed by 2023.
Alsentzer said the update and the call for a cold water fisheries task force are related, but different. The plan looks at triggers for recognizing drought and funding mechanisms for addressing it, he said.
While Alsentzer is glad that issue is being undertaken, he said the plan does not pull together experts who can establish a long-term management paradigm for protecting cold water fisheries — something he thinks is a vital part of Montana’s outdoor heritage and recreation economy.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper wrote that the coalition wants to know whether maintaining minimum stream flows and cold water fisheries is a consideration and priority in the ongoing drought management plan update.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported that snowpacks were 126% of normal levels in Gallatin river basin, 110% of normal levels in the Madison river basin and 109% of normal in the upper Yellowstone river basin on Thursday.
However, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that the majority of Gallatin, Madison and Park counties were experiencing severe drought conditions, and some portions of the counties were under extreme drought.
Arin Peters, a hydrologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said at a Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee meeting on May 6 that NRCS maps of snow water equivalent make it seem like snowpacks are back to normal across much of the state, but that’s misleading.
Snowpacks largely never reached peak levels this year, and water supply is lower than normal in most river basins. Colder and wetter-than-average April conditions meant lots of mountain ranges held onto snow longer, but overall accumulation was low this winter.
Cold temperatures and precipitation in April and May improved conditions, but water levels in many reservoirs are well below normal — in part because of drought-related deficits from last year.
“The trouble we’re seeing, especially with stream flow right now, is that we didn’t have any mid to low-elevation snowpack to speak of,” Peters said at the May 6 meeting. “Normally at this time of the year, that’s what’s melting out.”
Graham Coppes, a Montana BHA conservation leader, said in the release that his group’s members hope Gianforte will respond proactively to the state’s worsening water situation to save our world-class trout fisheries, which bring in hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue.
“It is high time for Montana to take control of its water future and take strong action to ensure that our cold-water fisheries continue to be the envy of the world,” he said. “Creating a task force to address the well-documented and ongoing demise of our trout fisheries is an obvious first step.”