A water conservation group filed a lawsuit in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday after a state agency rejected its petition to limit stormwater pollution county-wide.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper’s complaint was filed in response to a decision by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality not to designate Gallatin County as a stormwater pollution control authority.
The group submitted a petition calling on the state agency to make the designation last summer, and DEQ rejected the petition in mid-December. The agency noted that officials would start meeting to lay the foundation for a stormwater management plan.
Rain and snowmelt get soaked up by soil, but it flows off hard surfaces like sidewalks in more urban areas, said Upper Missouri Waterkeeper Executive Director Guy Alsentzer. If nothing is there to soak up that untreated water, it all ends up in local waterways, like ditches, streams and wetlands.
If issued, a “Non-Traditional Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System,” or MS4, permit would require Gallatin County to develop a stormwater pollution control program that regulates polluted runoff in high-growth areas.
A county-wide stormwater pollution control program could lead to standards for development strategies and infrastructure that reduces the volume of stormwater runoff, Alsentzer said. Missoula, Yellowstone and Cascade Counties are all stormwater pollution control authorities. So is the city of Bozeman.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper has asked the court to set aside DEQ’s decision denying the stormwater petition. The group is calling on the agency to conduct a new analysis of the petition that complies with state law and the Montana Constitution.
“More than a dozen local waterways in Gallatin County— from the West Fork Gallatin in Big Sky to Bozeman Creek and the East Gallatin in the Valley— have been degraded by intensive and continuous development patterns for nearly a decade,” Alsentzer said in a news release. “It’s past time DEQ takes proactive steps to help local decision-makers plan for future growth in a way that won’t pollute local water quality.”
In an emailed response, staff with Montana DEQ wrote that the group’s petition was denied because it called on authorities to make all areas of Gallatin County and parts of Madison and Park Counties subject to MS4 regulation— even wilderness areas.
“Yellowstone National Park and Lee Metcalf Wilderness are not urbanized, and the designation of such areas as a large, non-traditional MS4 goes well beyond the purposes of state regulations and the intent of the Federal Clean Water Act,” agency officials wrote.
DEQ did evaluate the petition to see if it could result in a more localized expansion, but it did not provide sufficient details to allow that, staff wrote.
U.S. census data from 2020 shows that the city of Belgrade could soon meet requirements that subject it to MS4 regulations. Many Bozeman area subdivisions could also soon be MS4 permittees once the U.S. Census Bureau publishes new urbanized area maps in 2023, according to DEQ.
“Gallatin County, Belgrade, Bozeman, Montana Department of Transportation and DEQ are proactively working together on a Storm Water Management Plan for storm sewers in the county and have invited Waterkeeper to join the work group,” staff wrote.
Alsentzer said that when it comes to stormwater pollution regulations, Gallatin County and DEQ have to be proactive, and the rationale that the county is too rural for those standards doesn’t hold up.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper wrote that its petition “used available social, economic, and preliminary 2020 Census data for Gallatin County to show how the county has already satisfied DEQ’s criteria for developing a new stormwater authority.”
Regulating stormwater pollution is not just about one new project or development, but it’s about the cumulative writing on the wall, according to Alsentzer.
Gallatin County is experiencing prolific and unprecedented growth, and “the big issue is— are we going to see the writing on the wall and recognize scientifically that we need to do a better job of managing our growth?” he said.