Investigators shot and killed a grizzly bear near West Yellowstone on Friday after a 40-year-old man sustained severe injuries from a bear attack on Thursday.
Staff from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Forest Service shot and killed the older-age male grizzly bear while they were investigating the site of Thursday’s attack, according to a news release.
The attack occurred just south of the Baker’s Hole Campground, which is near the northeast tip of Yellowstone Airport.
As seven investigators, including game wardens and bear specialists from FWP and staff with the Forest Service, were walking toward the site, a grizzly bear began to charge them, according to a FWP news release. Despite attempts to haze away the bear, it continued to charge.
“Due to this immediate safety risk, the bear was shot and died about 20 yards from the group,” FWP staff wrote.
Investigators later found a moose carcass within 50 yards of the site where Thursday’s attack occurred. The bear was likely defending a food source, according to FWP.
The man was transported to Idaho Falls for treatment of severe injuries. He remained in serious condition Friday. Staff from FWP weren’t able to talk with the man, who was alone during the encounter.
“The man had bear spray with him, but it’s unclear whether he was able to deploy it during the attack,” they wrote.
The Forest Service issued an emergency closure around 6 p.m. on Thursday to keep people safe in the area of the attack while an investigation went on. That closure order was still in effect at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
All National Forest System lands on the east side of Highway 191 from the boundary of West Yellowstone to Transfer Station Road #6794 are temporarily closed to human entry. Yellowstone National Park bounds the closure area on its east end.
The closures include the popular Boundary Trail and Baker’s Hole Campground, which opens to the public on May 1 every year. A violation of the order is punishable by up to $5,000 in fines or up to six months in jail or both, according to the Forest Service.
“Recreationists, residents and people who work outdoors can be prepared for a surprise bear encounter,” FWP staff wrote. “Activities that are deliberately quiet or fast moving, such as hunting, mountain biking or trail running, put people at greater risk for surprising a bear.”
The department is urging people to be aware of their surroundings and look for signs of bears, read signs at trailheads and stay on trails, exercise caution near creeks and areas with dense brush and carry bear spray.
People should also stay away from carcasses, travel in groups whenever possible, follow food storage orders and never approach bears.
