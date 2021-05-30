Federal officials are reminding the public to pay attention to warning signs as grizzly bear field captures start up in Yellowstone National Park this June.
The captures are part of ongoing work to monitor bear populations throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and methods used for population estimates could soon change.
Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team are set to begin the bear captures in Yellowstone on June 1. Operations will continue through Oct. 16, according to the park. Bright warning signs will be placed along major access points near areas where the work is going on.
“It is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted,” park officials wrote Thursday.
Biologists use natural food sources like road-killed deer and elk to draw bears to capture sites. Grizzlies that wander toward the bait are captured in culvert traps or foot snares. Scientists adhere to strict safety and animal care guidelines following captures, park officials wrote.
The work is done so scientists can monitor grizzly populations and distribution within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which spans outward from Yellowstone National Park into parts of southwest Montana, northwest Wyoming and east Idaho.
Grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states are protected under the Endangered Species Act, though the Yellowstone-area population has recovered significantly since it was listed as threatened in 1975.
At a Yellowstone Ecosystem Subcommittee meeting last October, IGBST scientists said grizzly populations in the ecosystem remained steady in 2020. Recent population estimates put the ecosystem’s grizzly population at close to 750 bears.
IGBST biologists radio-monitor bears, focusing largely on tracking adult females and their cubs. This is because the population trends of females and their cubs are generally representative of trends in the entire grizzly population.
A model called Chao 2 has been used to estimate total bear populations since 2016, but IGBST scientists announced at a meeting this spring that they plan to update the method to make it more accurate.
An underestimation bias in the way scientists count unique adult females and their cubs under Chao 2 means total population estimates are conservative, scientists wrote in an IGBST report released this April.
To better track changes in population trends, biologists plan to start reporting numbers based on a modified Chao2 model. They plan to incorporate the adjustments in reports by this fall, said Frank van Manen, leader of IGBST, at an Yellowstone Ecosystem Subcommittee meeting in April.
Van Manen said the change represents a minor shift in methodology, but “it will result in an upward adjustment in total population size.” He guessed that with the new method, total population size estimates could increase by anywhere from 34% to 48%.
“This should not be a surprise,” he said. “This falls in line with previous work.”
Bonnie Rice, the Sierra Club’s senior representative for the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Rockies regions, said at the spring meeting that the Chao 2 updates could have big implications for grizzly bear management.
“I think we’re talking about a really profound change to how we estimate the population,” Rice said. “We believe that there should be an opportunity for the public to comment.”
