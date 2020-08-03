Wildlife officials killed a grizzly bear in southern Park County last week after it killed a cow on private land.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release Monday that the bear was captured last Wednesday after killing the cow. FWP said it consulted with federal wildlife officials and ultimately decided to euthanize the bear because of that killing and past cow-killings in that area.
Morgan Jacobsen, FWP spokesman, said the bear could be linked to the killing last week but couldn’t confirm that it was responsible for any previous depredations.
“We just know there have been some in the past,” Jacobsen said.
The bear was an adult male. Jacobsen could not provide any further detail on where the bear was captured or where the cow had been killed.
It’s the second time this year that wildlife managers have removed a grizzly from the Montana portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem where grizzly bear numbers are monitored.
The first was captured near Rainbow Point Campground north of West Yellowstone and taken to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center. It had gotten into food at the campground.
This bear couldn’t be relocated, according to FWP. The agency’s release said it’s hard to relocate bears this time of year because of high bear densities and heavy recreational use in areas where the bear might be placed.
Grizzlies in the Lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. About 700 are estimated to live in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
