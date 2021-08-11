Support Local Journalism


Two hikers sustained minor injuries on Tuesday evening after a grizzly bear attacked them in the Madison Range southeast of Ennis, officials announced Wednesday.

A sow with cubs attacked the two men after they encountered the animals at close range in the Bear Creek area southeast of Ennis. They were hiking off trail with a dog at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the bear attacked.

The men were able to use bear spray and left the site of the attack without help and had relatively minor injuries, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

An FWP game warden and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement investigated the area of the attack on Wednesday. Officials wrote that the attack was likely defensive. Sows with cubs can be defensive in close encounters with people.

The trail nearest to the area of the incident was temporarily closed on Wednesday. Signs warning people about the recent attack have been placed on the trail and others in the area, officials wrote.

“Recreationists, residents and people who work outdoors can be prepared for a surprise bear encounter,” they wrote. “Activities that are deliberately quiet or fast moving, such as hunting, mountain biking or trail running, put people at greater risk for surprising a bear.”

Anyone spending time in Montana’s outdoors should remember to be aware of their surroundings, look for signs of bear activity, read signs at trailheads, stay on trails, carry bear spray, travel in groups and make noise, according to FWP.

People should stay away from animal carcasses, follow food storage orders and never approach bears.

