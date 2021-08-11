Grizzly bear attacks two hikers in Madison Range southeast of Ennis By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two hikers sustained minor injuries on Tuesday evening after a grizzly bear attacked them in the Madison Range southeast of Ennis, officials announced Wednesday.A sow with cubs attacked the two men after they encountered the animals at close range in the Bear Creek area southeast of Ennis. They were hiking off trail with a dog at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the bear attacked.The men were able to use bear spray and left the site of the attack without help and had relatively minor injuries, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.An FWP game warden and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement investigated the area of the attack on Wednesday. Officials wrote that the attack was likely defensive. Sows with cubs can be defensive in close encounters with people. The trail nearest to the area of the incident was temporarily closed on Wednesday. Signs warning people about the recent attack have been placed on the trail and others in the area, officials wrote.“Recreationists, residents and people who work outdoors can be prepared for a surprise bear encounter,” they wrote. “Activities that are deliberately quiet or fast moving, such as hunting, mountain biking or trail running, put people at greater risk for surprising a bear.”Anyone spending time in Montana’s outdoors should remember to be aware of their surroundings, look for signs of bear activity, read signs at trailheads, stay on trails, carry bear spray, travel in groups and make noise, according to FWP.People should stay away from animal carcasses, follow food storage orders and never approach bears. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Grizzly Bear Bear Attack Madison Mountains Ennis Bear Creek Bear Spray Montana Fish Wildlife And Parks U.s. Forest Service Zoology Official Southeast Law Enforcement Injury Hiker Trail Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway 3 hrs ago City Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work 4 hrs ago Environment Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies 5 hrs ago County 911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana 5 hrs ago County Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana 9 hrs ago County Developer could face legal consequence for unapproved building in Gallatin County Aug 10, 2021 What to read next Environment Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway City Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work Environment Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies County 911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana County Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana County Developer could face legal consequence for unapproved building in Gallatin County Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway Posted: 6:30 p.m. Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies Posted: 5:15 p.m. Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana Posted: 1:16 p.m. An elk head, some fancy sheep and an angry goat: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 9 Posted: Aug. 10, 2021 Fire in Crazy Mountains grows to more than 19,000 acres Posted: Aug. 9, 2021