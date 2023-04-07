Electric mats
Representatives from state and federal agencies gather for a drive-over electric mat demonstration in the Blackfoot Valley.

 Photo courtesy Blackfoot Challenge

For Seth Wilson, executive director of the Blackfoot Challenge, finding ways to manage human coexistence with wildlife is a critical challenge facing the Blackfoot watershed.

The Blackfoot River Basin — which spans some 1.5 million acres in west-central Montana — supports countless multi-generational ranches, while also providing important habitat for grizzly bears.

For the past few years, the nonprofit has been testing electric mats you can drive over to install in place of fence gates. That way, ranchers don’t have to open and close gates all day, the risk of human error is lowered, and stock pens are still protected from predators by an electric current.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

