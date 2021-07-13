ENNIS — Smoke rose above the treeline south of Three Dollar Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, blending in with the general haze that had settled in the Madison Valley.
Strong, erratic winds whipped through the sagebrush and around cattle grazing alongside U.S. Forest Service Road 8381. Helicopters carrying buckets of water cruised across the steppe toward Cliff and Wade lakes. People clad in waders clambered near the banks of the Madison River.
The Goose fire, burning about 30 miles south of Ennis, was estimated at 3,790 acres on Wednesday. It’s burning timber and brush near Cliff and Wade lakes, prompting a number of forest closures.
Natalie Wagenbrenner, a spokesperson for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5, said the Goose fire has expanded steadily following winds on Saturday.
After lightning sparked the fire near Hidden Lake on July 1, crews from the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest took on the initial attack. A Type 2 Northern Rockies team assumed management on Saturday as other fires popped up across the national forest.
The new fires include the Alder Creek fire and Trail Creek fire, which have burned 1,380 acres and 5,383 acres, respectively. The Alder Creek fire is just west of Wise River and the Trail Creek fire is west of Wisdom.
The Goose fire made a push east toward the south tip of Cliff Lake last Friday afternoon. It grew to just under 700 acres by Saturday, then doubled in size on Sunday amid a red flag warning wind event, hitting 2,214 acres by Monday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and fire managers worked to clear the area of campers at the Cliff Lake, Hilltop and Wade Lake Campgrounds on Sunday. Fire engines worked to protect Cliff Lake Lodge.
On Monday night, high winds combined with extremely dry fuels pushed the fire about a mile and a half south. It had topped 3,200 acres by Tuesday morning.
There were 180 people working on the fire, including two Type 1 hotshot crews, one Type 2 initial attack crew and five engines.
A closure area that encompasses the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop and Cliff Point campgrounds was in effect around the fire area on Tuesday. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest was processing refunds for campground reservations through recreation.gov.
Fuels have reached record dry levels across the Northern Rockies region, according to Wagenbrenner. To prevent any human-caused starts, Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
That means campfires and stove fires are prohibited outside of permanent fire pits or fire grates in developed recreation sites. People are not allowed to smoke outside of a vehicle, building or an area with a three feet diameter cleared of vegetation.
Active fire activity was expected to occur on Tuesday around the southwest and northwest parts of the fire, according to the Type 2 team. North winds reaching 5 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph, were predicted. Flame lengths were expected to reach 4 feet.
Structure protection efforts were in place around the Wade Lake Resort, according to Wagenbrenner. Spot fires that started around the southeast portion of Cliff Lake had been contained. Crews on Tuesday were focused on building a handline and creating fuel breaks, while aerial resources were dropping retardant on the fire area, she said.
“We are telling people in the area who are concerned to sign up for CodeRED,” an emergency notification system that sends out alerts to residents, Wagenbrenner said.
This story was updated Wednesday to reflect a new acreage estimate for the Goose fire.
