Crews working on the Goose fire south of Ennis expect the fire to last a while as early season wildfires stretch resources thin across western Montana and the rest of the Northern Rockies region.
Joe Sampson, incident commander for Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5, spoke about regional wildfire activity at a virtual public meeting about the Goose fire on Tuesday evening.
“(The Goose fire) is going to be a long-term event, meaning it’s going to be out here on the landscape for the duration of our fire season, which typically runs through the bulk of the summer season and into the fall,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Northern Rockies region was ranked at level 5 for fire preparedness — the highest level on the National Interagency Fire Center’s scale. It means the region is facing a number of large fires, that resource needs aren’t being met and that there’s significant competition for those resources.
Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide fire emergency Wednesday, urging residents and visitors to adhere to local fire restrictions as the state experiences abnormally hot and dry conditions. The declaration allows the governor to deploy the Montana National Guard to help fight fires.
The United States is split up into 11 different fire regions. Each has its own coordination center, which deploys resources to wildfire incidents region-wide or to other regions, if necessary. The teams relieve local, state and federal resources that need extra support.
The Northern Rockies geographic region spans Montana, the majority of North Dakota, the northwest corners of Wyoming and South Dakota and the Idaho panhandle.
Sampson’s team, which specializes in managing long-term fires, was called in to the Goose fire after the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest requested additional resources. Forest Service officials there have dealt with a number of starts forestwide, many of which have been caused by lightning.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Trail Creek fire and Alder Creek fire burning in the Wisdom Ranger District had reached 8,542 acres and 1,381 acres, respectively.
Lightning sparked the Goose fire near Hidden Lake in the Gravelly Mountains on July 1. Crews struggled to access the area because it rested in a rock field full of dead and downed timber.
“We did try to engage that fire. We had crews working on it for four days,” said Dale Olson, Madison District ranger for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Helicopters dropped water on the flames, and crews tried to knock the fire down. But the situation became risky for firefighters, according to Olson.
“There was no way to dig a line around (the fire) because of the rocks,” he said. “We got to the point where we weren’t going to be successful.”
By the time Sampson’s team assumed management of the fire last weekend, it made a run east and started to approach the southern tip of Cliff Lake. In three days, the fire expanded to approximately 700 acres, then doubled to over 1,100 acres. By Wednesday morning, fire managers estimated it had burned 3,790 acres. The fire was 5% contained on Wednesday.
Sampson said all incident management teams based in the Northern Rockies region are actively responding to wildfires throughout north Idaho, central Idaho and Montana. The shortage of resources — firefighters working on the ground — is becoming apparent, he said.
“That speaks to the magnitude of the situation that we are going to be in for the long term — not only on this incident, but within the Northern Rockies geographic area,” he said. “But, through our coordination with locals leaning on each other, having a good, solid plan and communicating … we can get through this.”
Firefighters are focused on protecting structures on private land northeast and south of the Goose fire area, including Madison River Ranches, Wilderness Edge and Elk Lake Resort, Sampson said. A fire closure area encompasses the Antelope Prong Boat Launch and Hilltop, Wade Lake and Cliff Point campgrounds.
Joe Brummell, director of Disaster and Emergency Services for Madison County, said officials are forming a Goose fire evacuation plan early. Trigger points for evacuations lie north, east and southeast of the fire, he said. People in the area can sign up for CodeRED to receive notifications about evacuations.
Olson said his district is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, and Stage 2 restrictions are likely on the way. Stage 2 restrictions would prohibit campfires entirely. Right now, campfires are permitted in established fire rings at designated campsites.
Dan Morrison, the incident meteorologist assigned to the Goose fire, said that in the Northern Rockies, June is usually a transition month characterized by unsettled weather, cool spells and significant moisture.
“We did not get that this year. June was a summer month,” he said. The dry, hot conditions aren’t poised to end anytime soon.
Short-term forecasts indicate that conditions could be warm and relatively dry heading into the weekend, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
On Sunday and Monday, the fire area could see record high temperatures, with temperatures at lower elevations pushing beyond 90 degrees. Thunderstorms could follow in the days afterward, according to Morrison.
“We are only on July 13. Climatologically, we are coming into the hottest time of the year,” he said. “Expect additional heat wave activity and continued dry conditions.”
