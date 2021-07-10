The Goose fire burning about 30 miles south of Ennis grew to almost 700 acres by Saturday morning, just as a Northern Rockies Type 2 team assumed management of the blaze.
Previous estimates put the fire near Hidden Lake in the Gravelly Mountains at 32 acres before Friday morning, but it grew to an estimated 400 acres that day. On Saturday morning, the estimate shifted to 691 acres due to improved aerial mapping.
Northern Rockies Team 5 took over command of the fire Saturday morning. Crews with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest were initially responding to the fire but are now dealing with multiple new starts across the forest.
Another round of dry lightning was forecasted to cross through the Goose fire area at some point over the weekend, with gusts reaching 35 miles per hour, according to Terina Goicoechea, a spokesperson for the Northern Rockies team.
A helicopter from Florida was assigned to the fire, as well as two hotshot crews and one Type 2 crew, she said. Crews operating heavy equipment were working to remove timber along roads to create a fuel break.
Joe Sampson, the incident commander on the Goose fire, said that though wildfire activity is up across the entire Northern Rockies geographic region, the resources the Type 2 team has on the Goose fire are looking pretty good.
The closest private structures to the fire are 5 to 6 miles away, according to Goicoechea. The Type 2 management team was ordered largely because the fire is burning in a very difficult, steep, rocky spot, she said.
