smoke
Buy Now

Downtown Bozeman is partially obscured in smoke from wildfires in Canada on May 17.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A late July heat wave has Montana officials warning of an increase in wildfires as grasses and fuels around the state start to dry out from the wet spring.

Gov. Greg Gianforte held a meeting in Helena this morning to discuss the 2023 fire season outlook with government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Bureau of Land Management.

So far this year, Montana has not seen any large fires but experienced smoke from neighboring Canada, Washington and Idaho fires, the BLM’s Northern Rockies Geographic Area Meteorologist Daniel Borsum said at the meeting.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.