A late July heat wave has Montana officials warning of an increase in wildfires as grasses and fuels around the state start to dry out from the wet spring.
Gov. Greg Gianforte held a meeting in Helena this morning to discuss the 2023 fire season outlook with government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Bureau of Land Management.
So far this year, Montana has not seen any large fires but experienced smoke from neighboring Canada, Washington and Idaho fires, the BLM’s Northern Rockies Geographic Area Meteorologist Daniel Borsum said at the meeting.
As of Tuesday, in 2023 Montana has had 705 wildfires that have burned 1,217 acres in total, said Matt Haul, the DNRC’s Fire Protection Bureau Chief.
For most of the state, including southwest Montana, experts predict a “normal” wildfire season. That still means there will be fires, but likely less severe fires than previous years when much of the state was experiencing severe drought.
But a forthcoming heat wave will create conditions that elevate the wildfire risk, especially in the northwest part of the state. Specifically Lincoln, Flathead and Glacier counties are facing drought and precipitation deficits that are concerning, officials said.
“We’re getting to a point where we’re almost seeing a cascading increase in fire activity, but we’re not there yet,” Borsum said. Then we’ve got a heat wave coming in… so that’s one thing we really want to stress as the message is to be prepared for a change.”
In southwest Montana, starting Friday, highs will be in the mid-90s through Monday, with hot temperatures likely continuing for the rest of the week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Austin McDowell.
This weekend could potentially break some temperature records, McDowell added. On Sunday, July 23 the forecast is around 95 degrees. The temperature record is 99 degrees from 2003.
For context, only four times on July 23 in Bozeman has the temperature ever exceeded 95 degrees since data collection started in the late 1880s. The temperatures are recorded from a weather station at Montana State University.
This weekend, McDowell recommended that if people are outside they take consistent water and shade breaks, and go to an indoor location with air conditioning if possible. If they have control of their time outside, people should go out in the early morning or later evening to avoid the hottest temperatures.
Also, pets should not be left in hot cars, and pet owners should be cognizant that the pavement will be really for animal paws, McDowell said.
Last weekend, the smoke in Montana was from the ongoing wildfires in Alberta, McDowell said. While smoke patterns are difficult to predict, it’s likely that throughout the summer southwest Montana could see smoke from fires further up north and from other states.
Fire experts are warning the heat wave could increase the availability of fuels to burn.
This spring, the heavy moisture has led to green, tall grasses. The growing season from mid-April through May was one of the fastest Montana has seen, Borsum said, with grasses and plants two weeks ahead of schedule in many places.
But the flip side is that when those tall grasses dry out from excessive heat, there are more fuels for a wildfire to burn, Borsum said.
“As soon as you go from the first of August to the middle of July in terms of having fuel availability, you just add on to the stress that we may have in the fire response,” Borsum said.
Gianforte ended the meeting by calling on Montanans to do their part to reduce the wildfire risk as temperatures rise and fuels dry out.
Of the fires that have burned in Montana so far this year, 87% were human-caused, Gianforte said.
“We all have a part in making sure that campfire doesn’t get out of control, or that sparks don’t ignite off the swather — whatever it is that’s going to start that fire,” Gianforte said.
“Keep in mind local fire restrictions as you’re out recreating on the landscape. Stay up to date on fires that are burning in your area and be responsible when outdoors.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.