editor's pick Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows By Chronicle Staff Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Upper Madison River sees a sudden drop in streamflows below Hebgen Dam in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Provided by Joe Moore Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NorthWestern Energy engineers are working to repair Hebgen Dam on Wednesday after a gate component failed and drastically reduced the amount of water flowing from the reservoir into the Madison River. Part of a gate on the outlet structure of the dam failed early Tuesday, shrinking the opening at the bottom of the gate for the outtake of water, utility company officials said in a Wednesday morning news release. The malfunction led to a dramatic drop in streamflow on the upper Madison, leaving some areas dry and prompting state officials to order a full fishing closure between Hebgen Dam and Ennis Lake late Tuesday.NorthWestern's release said its staff is working to develop a repair plan and restore flows to the Madison "as quickly as possible." The company did not say how long the repairs might take. It is also urging people to avoid the Hebgen Dam area. Before the malfunction, the river was running at about 650 cubic feet per second, according to data from a U.S. Geological Survey stream gauge near Hebgen Dam. After the malfunction, flow dropped to below 200 CFS. The drastic drop in flows left some fish stranded in riffles or trapped in side channels or pools. It also exposed spawning redds, where fish lay eggs.The stretch between Hebgen Dam and Earthquake Lake saw the most significant impacts, but people on the river Tuesday saw low flows as far downstream as Three Dollar Bridge. Volunteers and staff from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are on the river today to work to save whatever fish they can. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hebgen Dam Area Dam Hydrography Malfunction Official Fish Madison River Component News Release Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 2 hrs ago Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows 3 hrs ago Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight 18 hrs ago Business New coffee shop opens in Bozeman 19 hrs ago County Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act 19 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels 20 hrs ago What to read next County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Business New coffee shop opens in Bozeman County Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Montana State University Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Building in a floodplain dangerous, unnecessary Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Two elk dumped near Gallatin Gateway over the weekend Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to back bill protecting the Blackfoot Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Latest Local COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County surpass 100 2 hrs ago Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 2 hrs ago New coffee shop opens in Bozeman 19 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act 19 hrs ago