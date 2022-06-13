After unprecedented flooding on Monday, the town of Gardiner is cut off.
The town of nearly 900 and the northern entrance to Yellowstone National Park are isolated after flooding from the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers damaged and closed roadways north and south of town.
U.S. Highway 89 closed at Yankee Jim Canyon on Monday morning because there was 3 feet of water over the road.
Parts of East River Road southeast of Emigrant also closed because of flooding and much of the Yellowstone River flowing through Park County was either at or near flooding.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday afternoon in a Facebook post that evacuations and rescues were going on throughout the county.
Yellowstone National Park closed all its entrances to visitors due to hazardous conditions, including mudslides and flooding in the northern area of the park, and was working Monday to evacuate non-residents and visitors.
The road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs washed out Monday and was likely going to be impassable for some time. A video posted on the park’s Facebook page showed large chunks of that road were completely washed out.
For now, that means the only way to get in and out of Gardiner is by air. With severe flooding and rainy conditions still underway, officials are worried.
Residents, business owners and officials assessed damage, supply demands and a contingency plan Monday during a conference call with Yellowstone National Park.
“If the road is washed out, we’ll need to work on a multi-day plan to restore services (to Gardiner),” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said.
Of immediate concern was a boil order in Gardiner — a water main break and potential sewer line break has been identified — lessening food supplies, power outages and few emergencies medical services.
“We need to be cognizant that depending on how long this goes and clearly, we have a lot of work to do, we could go through a gap period where we could be look at issues of getting food and things like that,” Sholly said.
Bill Berg, a Park County Commissioner, said Monday that there are limited emergency responders in Gardiner, with both ways in and out of Gardiner shut off.
The Gateway Hose Company — Gardiner’s volunteer fire and ambulance service — had already been “up for hours already.”
“But that’s what we got for ambulance services with Mammoth cut off,” Berg said. “I don’t know if we have the ability to respond at all. We’re a little bit vulnerable in that regard as well.”
The park is assessing the Old Gardiner Road — a 5 mile gravel road that roughly parallels the paved road from Mammoth to Gardiner but travels along the hills rather than the Gardner River.
The road exits near the North Entrance. If passable, that road may be used for Mammoth employees and emergency services, Sholly said.
The Gardiner airport, a small airport just northwest of the town, would be crucial to getting supplies in if Highway 89 is beyond repair, he said.
Gardiner is also under a do not consume advisory, after a water main break and a compromised sewer pipe, said Josh Wells, manager of the Gardiner Park County Water District.
A boil advisory issued Monday morning was escalated to a strict do not consume order just before 4 p.m. Boiling the water was not enough to make it safe, the Park County Disaster and Emergency Services advisory said.
“We’re getting a ton of runoff coming from the sewer line going up to Mammoth,” Wells said. “Our sewer line under the Yellowstone might be gone and pumping directly in there anyway.”
Wells said to safely address the water and sewer line the flood would have to subside.
“There isn’t much we can do with it (now),” he said.
The do not consume order would be in effect until bacteria testing can be done.
Monday is the usual day for grocery deliveries to Gardiner’s grocery store and area restaurants. For obvious reasons, that didn’t happen this Monday.
Rebecca Demaree, owner of the Gardiner Market, a grocery store, said so far food supplies were good. “Fortunately, we’d brought in about 80 pallets of water to our place thinking it may be hard to get water this year. The town won’t run out of potable water,” Demaree said.
Monday is the usual day for food delivery — so the grocery store is down its normal restock. Demaree said the grocery store would run out of essentials “at some point.”
Still, “people are still getting stuff and in really good spirits,” Demaree said.
Anna Holloway, the owner of Tumbleweed Bookstore in Gardiner, said Monday was also the usual food delivery day for restaurants, which meant restaurants weren’t getting restocked on groceries either.
Still, Holloway said, restaurants would be able to feed people for another day or two.
“I would suggest that you come up with some type of rationing program to make food go as far as possible,” Sholly said.