Poachers shot and killed two pelicans on the Jefferson River this weekend and wildlife investigators are offering cash for information to track down the shooters, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Game wardens found the birds dead near the Limespur Fishing Access site on the Jefferson River, about a mile upstream of the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, according to a news release from FWP.
Investigators suspect poachers killed the birds Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The news release from FWP did not specify what weapons poachers may have used to kill the birds or the condition of the animals when wardens found them.
Anyone with information about the people responsible for the pelican kills may call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.