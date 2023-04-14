The upcoming festival is free, and it will take place at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22. This year’s theme is “Celebrating and Supporting Wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — the last best habitat in the lower 48.”
Anne Ready, chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival Committee, said she organizes the event out of pure love for the wildlife that live on our planet, and the ecosystems that support them and us.
Beginning in January, the committee launched a series of nine talks, inspired by Mountain Journal founder Todd Wilkinson’s book “Ripple Effects: How To Save Yellowstone and America’s Most Iconic Wildlife Ecosystem.”
Speakers have focused on native plants, grizzly bear conservation, land trusts, wildlife crossings, the impacts of climate change on trout and microplastic pollution.
Wilkinson was a keynote speaker at last year’s Earth Day festival, which highlighted the past, present and future of water stewardship — a call to the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act on Oct. 18. This year, the Endangered Species Act turns 50 years old in December.
Festival organizers also drew inspiration from author and ecologist George Wuerthner, who Ready felt best characterized how unique and special the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is.
“This is the only place in the lower 48 states with all the original mammals in it,” she said. “Those animals don’t just live in the park. They need to migrate out into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which holds a lot of private land.”
Wildlife habitat and historic elk migration routes are quickly giving way to development in the Gallatin Valley.
“This is a big problem. I always want to be positive and come up with solutions and approaches to mitigate the situation,” Ready said.
Numerous activities, discussions and workshops are happening during or in conjunction with this year’s Earth Day festival, but the occasion will center around five main events. The festivities will kick off on Thursday, April 20, with a documentary film.
Bozeman Doc Series will present the award-winning film “Path of the Panther” at the Emerson, following a reception with food, music and drinks at 6 p.m.
On Friday, April 21, people can attend a “NextGen EcoFest,” with music, art and activism at the Emerson, from 5 to 9 p.m. Montana State University Sustainability Now is organizing the free event, which is aimed at the under-30 crowd, according to Ready.
On the day of the festival, early risers can take part in the Gallatin Valley Earth Day 5K fun run, sponsored by the Big Sky Wind Drinkers and the Sacajawea Audubon Society. The race wraps around the Gallatin County Regional Park, beginning at 8 to 8:30 a.m. Money raised from the event will go to the Indreland Audubon Wetland Preserve, Ready said.
Online registration is open through Friday, April 21, but people can also register in-person on race day.
The bulk of the festival activities take place on Saturday and are mostly geared to children and families, as well as older people, Ready said. At 10 a.m., kids can attend a Magic Monster improv and puppet show from Random Acts of Silliness at the Crawford Theater.
Also at 10 a.m., people can head to the Weaver Room for a talk from Jim Bailey, coordinator of the Montana Wild Bison Restoration Coalition. It’s titled, “After 85 Years of Frustration: Can We Return Public, Wild Bison to the CMR Refuge?”
Booths will be set up inside the Emerson Ballroom and outside the building on Saturday, but some groups will show their exhibits at the Christian Church parking lot on Grand Avenue. Kids can get Earth Day passports stamped at different booths to win prizes.
Organizers will show short films in the Crawford theater throughout the day, and various speakers will give talks at every hour. Ready said that for the most part, she wanted to provide festival-goers with practical information about different issues.
Mountain Time Arts Executive Director Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, artists Ben Pease and Jim Madden, Mayor Cyndy Andrus and keynote Marsha Small will speak at the unveiling ceremony, which honors Bozeman Creek and its role within the Gallatin watershed.
At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Bozeman High School Solar Schools Club will host a silent auction in the lobby of the Emerson. Students are raising money to install solar panels on school buildings within the Bozeman School District.
Saturday’s final event, titled “The Earth Show with Human Beings,” will take place at the Crawford Theater at 7:30 p.m. It’s hosted by MSU professor Bill Kleindl, and it comes with an evening of story-telling, comedy, dance, music and a game show.
Ecologists from the Center for Large Landscape Conservation and ARC Solution, Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer and Buffalo Field Campaign staff members will join the show, which is themed around wildlife crossings, according to Ready.
