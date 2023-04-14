Let the news come to you

Organizers of the 2023 Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival and 100 of their nonprofit partners are gearing up for a wide variety of talks, activities, workshops and exhibits to honor the 53rd annual event in Bozeman.

The upcoming festival is free, and it will take place at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22. This year’s theme is “Celebrating and Supporting Wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — the last best habitat in the lower 48.”

Anne Ready, chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival Committee, said she organizes the event out of pure love for the wildlife that live on our planet, and the ecosystems that support them and us.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

