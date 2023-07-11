Four years ago, Gallatin Gateway resident Tracie Gibbons bought her dream home.
Gibbons used to drive by the house on Hawk Hill as a child on her family trips to Big Sky. The house overlooked the entire valley, with panoramic views of the mountains, and she always used to wonder who lived there.
Decades later, when the house went on the market, the Gibbons family jumped to buy it. The space needed a lot of work, and they poured their life savings and years of hard work into fixing it.
But now, there’s a problem. Her neighbor’s plan to allow a mining company to unearth some 6 million cubic yards of gravel — right in view of her front window — for the next two decades is gaining steam, and fast.
On May 26, mining company TMC, Inc filed an application for its project with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
The application sets aside 129.9 acres of land owned by the Black family off Gallatin Road.
According to the application, some 6 million cubic yards of rock will be removed from the area and crushed into gravel — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a reclamation date set for 2043. The gravel will go to building projects and roads in Big Sky, the Yellowstone Club and Gallatin County.
There are 22 homes within a half mile of the proposed mine site, but landowners fear its impacts will be felt across the valley in the form of noise pollution, environmental concerns, and decreased road safety.
The project is one example of a growing dilemma for southwest Montana: how to accommodate more development and a growing population without ruining the aesthetic values that people moved here for in the first place.
It’s not a matter of stopping that growth and progress, but just pausing to think about how to develop responsibly, Gibbons said. In her eyes, placing a gravel mine next to a residential community is not responsible development.
“We simply just want this done responsibly, and yes, sometimes being responsible means the process has to slow down a bit,” Gibbons said.
“The biggest thing is we’re not trying to get in the way of progress. Everybody understands that progress fuels the economy. We understand the growth in Big Sky and at the Yellowstone Club,” she added. “But we are not in Madison County, and yet we are having to carry their burden. That part is unfair… no one wants to live in a house right next to a rock crusher.”
Landowners within a half mile of the site were sent notices of the project in June. Quickly, word about the proposal spread around the area, and they gained enough support to petition DEQ for a public meeting about the project.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center at 145 Mill St.
In the meantime, Gibbons has organized landowners to form the Gateway Conservation Alliance, a nonprofit accepting donations to fuel its work.
The group has been meeting weekly to gather information on the impacts to present to regulators at the public meeting.
A big concern is impacts to the water supply. An aquifer that supplies groundwater for Gallatin Gateway and the surrounding area is 50 feet directly underneath the mining site.
The permit application details its location and requires the operators to only dig 40 feet underground so as to not disturb the aquifer.
But with only a 10 foot buffer, there’s bound to be leaks from the mine and pollution that gets into the water supply, Gibbons said.
Gibbons also added that silica dust from mining gravel is going to worsen air pollution and expose residents to harmful toxins.
Larry Wilcox, another landowner helping the Gateway Conservation Alliance, said he’s concerned about the safety of the mine’s plans to haul gravel trucks up Gallatin Canyon to Big Sky.
Huge 22-wheeler trucks are going to be making constant round trips through the canyon, Wilcox said. Given the already high number of accidents and traffic deaths in the canyon, adding huge trucks to that route is a major concern, he said.
Nearly every day people here see first responders racing to the canyon for an accident, Wilcox said.
“We really have to ask ourselves — how many lives are we willing to give up just to move some gravel?” Wilcox said.
He also worried about the impact the gravel trucks would have on the canyon’s roads and bridges, the bulk of which are supported by Gallatin County taxpayers.
It would make more sense for the gravel pit to be in Madison County, since they are set to be the main recipients of this mine’s materials, he said.
One idea is to move the gravel pit alongside Jack Creek Road, the private road that travels from Ennis to Big Sky. There’s 10 square miles at the start of that road designated as gravel, Wilcox said. If TMC was willing to fix that road up and had permission to use it, the gravel trucks could avoid heavy traffic and the safety impacts associated with it.
“Let Madison County bear the brunt of this project, and also profit from it,” Wilcox said.
John Baden, another landowner bordering the future mine, said the mine will be an eyesore that lowers property values.
Baden’s property value has already declined, even though the gravel mine hasn’t been approved yet. Just the announcement of the project has caused the land values here to dip, he said.
It’s also unfortunate because many landowners were hoping their children and grandchildren would move back home, but now they may be less inclined with a gravel pit right next door, Baden said.
He added that decades ago, a developer from Florida approached him and offered to buy gravel off his land for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
His family would have made a ton of money, but they declined the offer. If they wanted to live by an ugly, noisy gravel pit, they wouldn’t have moved to Gallatin Gateway, Baden said.
Ken Stoeber, TMC Belgrade’s general manager who is managing the gravel project, said in an interview the landowner’s concerns will be discussed and addressed at the public meeting.
He noted that the Montana Department of Transportation has already approved their traffic plan designs to keep area roads safe, and that minimizing danger is a big priority for them. That plan will be made public at the meeting, he said.
Changing the site location is not an option they’re exploring, Stoeber added.
“We’re working to be the best neighbor we can be, and we will listen to people’s concerns and make adjustments from there,” Stoeber said.
Jared Black, the owner of the site for the mine, declined an interview but emailed the Chronicle a statement Tuesday about his perspective on the project.
“The highly green folks in Big Sky and around the Bozeman area need aggregate for the abundant houses they build and the roads they drive on. It is much greener to haul that aggregate from around Gateway and benefit our area, school, and working folks along with the benefit of a lower carbon footprint and safer than hauling that same aggregate from further away,” Black wrote.
The DEQ said there are still some hurdles for TMC to clear before they can approve the permit.
Right now, the agency is reviewing the application, which includes conducting an environmental assessment, Whitney Bausch, DEQ’s open cut mining section supervisor, said in an interview. They will factor in public comment from the July meeting as well.
Then, a deficiency letter with problems to address will be sent back to the developer, likely in mid-August, Bausch said. She added that it’s exceedingly rare for project applications to go through without having at least one deficiency letter.
The developers have a year to address those problems and send back a new application. If it meets the requirements, the DEQ has to issue their permit within 10 days, Bausch said.
Still, some of the main landowner concerns are out of the scope of DEQ authority, Bausch said — like the hours of operation, road safety issues, and the push to move the site to a new location altogether.
That doesn’t mean the agency doesn’t want to know about those impacts, though. Bausch encouraged anyone impacted to submit public comments either at the meeting or online at https://deq.mt.gov/News/publicmeetings-folder/TMCInc-06-29-2023.
To the landowners, the permit’s approval feels inevitable, but parts of the project could be tweaked to address their concerns.
“There’s no stopping this being permitted, and, I mean, that’s fine,” Gibbons said. “But at the end of the day, if this pit is going in, TMC and the Black family need to do the right thing and protect the community.”
