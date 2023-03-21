Montana will see almost $8 million in federal money distributed across the state aimed at reducing wildfire risk.
The Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, which was created through the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, will distribute nearly $200 million for wildfire projects nationwide. That money is part of the first funding cycle. The program has $3.5 billion to disburse over five years.
The U.S. Forest Service announced the grant recipients Tuesday.
Gallatin County is set to receive nearly $1.6 million through the program, which will go to reducing wildfire risk on some 1,000 acres of private land in the wildland-urban interface.
Three other places in Montana also received grants — the Blackfeet Reservation received nearly $1.7 million, Treasure County received around $180,000, and Lincoln County is getting almost $5.9 million.
Idaho and North Dakota got money for one project each, too.
Generally, the grant projects are focused on reducing wildfire fuels so smaller fires don’t become catastrophic, said Dan Hottle, spokesperson for the Forest Service’s northern region. That means doing work like thinning trees and undergrowth to create forest canopies for slowing burns, and clearing trees next to high-risk areas like subdivisions.
“We are a fire-adapted state. We’re always going to have fire, whether it’s natural or human caused,” Hottle said. “We just have to be willing to do the work that makes the difference between a small, manageable fire versus one that gets out of control.”
Local employees with knowledge of the specific projects and locations in Gallatin County were unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Hottle said these grants are important because of the elevated risk for wildfires.
Climate change and drought conditions make large fires more likely, and after decades of fire suppression policies, there is lots of fuel left to burn, Hottle said.
Hottle said the money went to a mix of places at high wildfire risk because of development — like Gallatin County, which lost close to 70 structures in the 2020 Bridger Canyon fire — but also lower-income communities that can’t afford fire mitigation work.
The Forest Service has been wanting to do wildfire management projects on a larger scale for decades, Hottle said, adding that the grant program is now the best way to accomplish that work.
“It’s close to the most money we’ve ever seen as an agency in our entire lifetimes,” Hottle said. “And it’s rapidly getting spent on really good things right now.”
