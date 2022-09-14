Statewide fishing regulations are undergoing a new review, and adjustments to catch-and-release only rules along the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers are among the proposed changes in southwest Montana.
Many of the changes are aimed at cleaning up language so fishing regulations are more clear to readers, said FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce during a statewide Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
Fish Management Supervisor Eric Roberts pointed to adjustments along the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers. They are based on management criteria that will be spelled out in more detail in a statewide fisheries management plan, he said. That plan is still in revision.
Along the Beaverhead River, the 2022 fishing regulations permit anglers to keep one rainbow trout per day, but they must release all brown trout they catch. Anglers are also required to use artificial lures and single-pointed hooks only.
FWP is seeking to alter that rule. They want to let anglers keep five brown trout per day but release all rainbow trout along the river stretch between High Bridge Fishing Access Site and Barretts Diversion.
Further upstream, between Clark Canyon Dam and High Bridge FAS, officials want to maintain the brown trout catch-and-release only rule. That would also apply to the stretch between Barretts Diversion and the river’s mouth, where the fishing season would run from April 1 to Sept. 30.
Along the entire river, anglers wouldn’t be allowed to keep brown trout that are 18 inches long, or longer. People would only be required to use artificial lures and single-pointed hooks while fishing between Clark Canyon Dam and High Bridge FAS.
In justifying the Beaverhead River proposals, FWP wrote that fishing regulations there were altered in 2021 to address low brown trout abundance in certain river segments.
However, the trend didn’t apply to all parts of the river, and with no management plan in place, “restrictive regulations that reduced angler opportunity were enacted in reaches with average to above average brown trout abundances.”
Some anglers and angling organizations were concerned, and the department wrote that the new proposals are “directly responsive to the biology and abundance of trout populations in the Beaverhead River.”
Further north on the Big Hole River, additional adjustments to fishing regulations are under review. Right now, brown trout and rainbow trout catch-and-release only rules are in place along much of the river.
In the fall of 2021, officials enacted new rules to protect brown trout along the middle and lower segments of the river, but that resulted in “restrictive regulations that reduced angler opportunity and harvest,” they wrote.
FWP is now recommending that anglers be allowed to keep one trout per day along the large stretch of the Big Hole River between Dickie Bridge and Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site, as long as the fish aren’t more than 18 inches long.
The fishing season would open along that river segment on the third Saturday in May, and it would close on Sept. 30. Anglers would only be allowed to use artificial lures.
The same regulation changes would apply to the stretch of the Big Hole River between Brownes Bridge FAS and the Big Hole River’s mouth, except that the fishing season would open on April 1 and last through Sept. 30.
FWP is also looking to alter fishing regulations on the Ruby River, where anglers are allowed to keep cutthroat trout that they catch upstream from the reservoir. Fishing is prohibited in the area just below Ruby Dam.
Under the proposed regulation changes, anglers wouldn’t be allowed to fish the section of the Ruby between the confluence of Sweetwater Creek and Ruby Reservoir from Nov. 30 to the third Saturday in May.
A rainbow trout catch-and-release only requirement would be established downstream of Ruby Dam, and anglers would only be allowed to keep one brown trout per day throughout that reach. The fish must be less than 18 inches long.
“Recruitment of rainbow trout to the Ruby Reservoir is uneven among years,” the department wrote, “and there has been increased angler effort targeting spawning fish in tributaries to the reservoir.”
Fisheries managers hope that seasonally closing areas where rainbow trout spawn will improve their recruitment and abundance. They also hope to reduce the number of adult fish that are kept, and to limit cases of anglers trampling redds.
