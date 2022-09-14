Let the news come to you

Statewide fishing regulations are undergoing a new review, and adjustments to catch-and-release only rules along the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers are among the proposed changes in southwest Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled open houses throughout September to discuss the proposals and gather feedback from the public. The department is hosting a session at its Bozeman headquarters at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Many of the changes are aimed at cleaning up language so fishing regulations are more clear to readers, said FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce during a statewide Zoom meeting on Tuesday.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

