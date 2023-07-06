Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks held a press conference Thursday morning to address concerns and answer questions about their work to stop trout population declines in southwest Montana rivers.
The meeting focused on a handful of studies FWP will lead this summer to better understand what’s driving the declines.
“This is a top priority for our agency,” FWP Director Dustin Temple said in the meeting. “What that means is that all resources in the agency are available to help our biologists figure out what’s going on and what needs to happen.”
The work is focused on three rivers in the Jefferson Basin — the Big Hole, the Ruby and the Beaverhead — that have been experiencing significant population declines for the last decade.
According to FWP, trout populations are at historic lows for the rivers. Biologists have said the drivers are low stream flows and high water temperatures stressing fish, causing more disease prevalence and population impacts, but more research is needed to see what can be done.
Mike Duncan, a fisheries biologist for FWP, said in the meeting the agency has a “four-pronged approach” to address the declines and they are going to start the work right away.
During June, FWP met weekly with fishery staff at Montana State University, Duncan said. The agency is hiring some graduate students and working with professors for their upcoming studies.
The first prong is a fish mortality study on the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Ruby and Madison rivers that will be done in collaboration with MSU. That work will involve tagging adult fish and tracking them over time to see how they respond to river flows, water temperatures, angling and disease.
That study will also evaluate the success of FWP’s adaptive management plan, which imposes new angling restrictions based on fish population levels.
In early June, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted emergency restrictions on the three rivers to limit fish harvests and restrict more invasive hooks. Part of the study will analyze the impact of those restrictions.
Some area anglers have also pushed for stricter Hoot owl restrictions, which generally go into effect when river temperatures reach above 73 degrees. Advocates want fishing restrictions at 68 degrees, but FWP is sticking with the current threshold until their mortality study tells them otherwise, Duncan said.
The second study will focus on juvenile fish to better understand trout recruitment and how spawning in tributaries affects populations in the mainstem rivers. The work will examine fish movement, age, and geographic origins of young fish.
The quality of the young fish cohort sets the stage for the coming years, Duncan said. The study could also inform how to improve habitat conditions to increase the survival of the juvenile fish.
The third study will focus on fish health and the level that disease is impacting populations in the three rivers. That effort will include testing for new pathogens and ways to improve fish sampling in the future. Historically, FWP has done reactive sampling, but they want to come up with a proactive approach to monitor populations before they start declining, Duncan said.
Some anglers have reported seeing “zombie-like” fish on the rivers, with white, cauliflower-looking skin lesions, Duncan added. He said FWP hasn’t found an unusual fungus that could be causing that, and it’s likely the combination of low flows and high temperatures is causing disease to be more prevalent.
The last prong is improvements to fish health monitoring and reporting resources on the rivers, including hiring more staff for sampling and a public portal for people to report sick or dying fish they’re seeing on Montana rivers.
The agency can’t have their eyes on everything so involving the public in this work is really important, Duncan said.
The meeting comes after public outcry from anglers and outfitting businesses that FWP isn’t moving fast enough to address the declines. In June, fishing guides and groups rallied to form the Save Wild Trout Campaign. The group is fundraising for a private independent scientist to study what’s causing the declines.
Wade Fellin, the Big Hole angler who started the campaign, said in a June interview the goal is to collaborate with FWP and provide them additional support.
Quentin Kujala, chief of staff for FWP, said in the meeting that conversations with the Save Wild Trout Campaign have been nothing but casual at this point.
There hasn’t been a consistent exchange of details or ongoing conversations for how they can collaborate, Kujala said.
He underscored the agency’s focus is doing their own planned research projects with the MSU partners.
“Our primary focus is on identifying what we think to be the most relevant, most contemporary management questions that we can, and then pursuing those answers through the research projects we discussed,” Kujala said.
