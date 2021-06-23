Brown trout numbers are shrinking in southwest Montana and state officials are seeking comment on Thursday in Bozeman about proposed fishing restrictions intended to protect the species at public meeting.
Small, juvenile brown trout populations are declining in multiple rivers around southwest Montana, biologists with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Geological Survey determined in the past year. Numbers are decreasing in the Big Hole River, Ruby River, Boulder River, Beaverhead River, upper Yellowstone River, Shields River, Madison River and upper Stillwater River.
Streamflows are a primary limiting factor for brown trout populations, the biologists discovered in their preliminary analysis of the data. Eric Roberts, FWP fish management bureau chief, said other factors could also be piling on.
Long-term plans to address flows and improve habitat are in the works. In the short-term, officials hope to reduce stress on fishing by restricting angling on the affected rivers, river stretches or their tributaries.
The meeting about proposed fishing restrictions is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FWP’s Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman. Staff from the department also hosted meetings this week about the proposed restrictions in Dillon and Butte.
Any new restrictions could last a few years, Roberts said. The department would try to adopt rules in areas where anglers find them palatable. Officials would re-evaluate rules that cause unintended consequences, he said.
One option is to adopt seasonal fishing closures, which would prohibit fishing for all species from Sept. 30 until the third Saturday in May. Another is to require anglers to release all brown trout they catch. A third is to prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily, so-called “hoot owl” restrictions that would last from July 1 to Aug. 15.
In addition to the public meetings, FWP is collecting comments on the proposal through an online survey. People can also email comments to FWPFishComments@mt.gov or mail them to FWP Fish Comments, P.O. Box 200701 in Helena, zip code 59620-0701. The comment period ends on July 11.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.