Two bull elk spar in this National Park Service file photo.

 NPS

Montana’s general rifle season is approaching, and wildlife biologists say that a mild winter and wet spring contributed to good survival and body condition among most big game animals in the southwest corner of the state.

The 2022 big game hunting forecast arrived this week, after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks altered boundaries around many hunting districts in the state, which was part of the department’s larger push to simplify hunting regulations.

“As a reminder, many hunting districts have changed,” the department wrote in the forecast. “Don’t assume the HD you have hunted for the last several years is the same as it used to be. Double check the regulations to be sure.”

