Montana’s general rifle season is approaching, and wildlife biologists say that a mild winter and wet spring contributed to good survival and body condition among most big game animals in the southwest corner of the state.
The 2022 big game hunting forecast arrived this week, after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks altered boundaries around many hunting districts in the state, which was part of the department’s larger push to simplify hunting regulations.
“As a reminder, many hunting districts have changed,” the department wrote in the forecast. “Don’t assume the HD you have hunted for the last several years is the same as it used to be. Double check the regulations to be sure.”
Wildlife managers report that winter survival was good among big game animals in much of southwest Montana, but deer and pronghorn fawn recruitment was down in some areas because of the effects of last year’s record drought.
The deer and elk archery season runs this Saturday through Oct. 16, and the general rifle season runs from Oct. 22 through Nov. 27. The upland game bird season for mountain grouse, partridge, sage grouse, sharp tailed grouse and turkeys opened Thursday.
Kids ages 10 through 15 can participate in a deer-only hunt on Oct. 20 and Oct 21. Later on, a week-long muzzleloader season opens on Dec. 10. Montana’s pronghorn 900 Series opened on Aug. 15 and ends after Nov. 13.
The state’s pronghorn archery season opens on Saturday and runs through Oct. 7.
The general rifle season for the species lasts starts on Oct. 8 and ends Nov. 13.
Pronghorn numbers have declined around Townsend, but are stable to increasing in districts east of Butte, around Twin Bridges and Whitehall. In HD 318 east of Wisdom, biologists have collared some does as part of a study. They are asking hunters to return the collars to FWP.
Farther south in districts west of Bannack and Lima, pronghorn fawn recruitment is very low in some areas, and overall populations have declined. Biologists suspect the trend has to do with the impacts of severe drought last summer, according to the forecast.
Pronghorn counts are higher around Sheridan, though fawn recruitment is still low. In HD 311, which encompasses Bozeman and stretches west, biologists tallied average pronghorn numbers. The counts were lower than average across districts in the Livingston area.
Elk numbers around Townsend are good in general, and they are stable in multiple districts northwest of Twin Bridges. Biologists are expecting good antler growth and body condition due to enhanced forage this spring.
In the Dillon area, last summer’s extreme drought and the significant rainfall this spring likely altered how elk are distributed across the landscape, according to the forecast. Snowfall might contribute to hunter success rates.
Elevated hunter harvests near Sheridan caused elk populations to drop 10% in HDs 320 and 322, which reach north from Monida and south from Montana Highway 2. This year, hunters are encouraged to take antler-less elk in the area, as populations there are still over objective.
In HDs 311 and 361 south of Three Forks and north of West Yellowstone, biologists tallied strong elk numbers. Counts are above objective in many districts around Bozeman, with HD 310 south of Big Sky as an exception. Elk numbers are generally strong in the Livingston area.
Early elk shoulder seasons wrapped up in several southwest Montana hunting districts this Friday — HDs 309, 311, 390, 393, 312 and 314. Late elk shoulder seasons are scheduled to open on Nov. 28 and close after Feb. 15 in the same six districts plus HDs 313 and 317.
Mule deer counts in southwest Montana are more of a mixed bag. The population trend varies around Townsend, and numbers have been decreasing in districts surrounding Whitehall. They are significantly down in the Sheridan area.
Biologists have observed mixed long-term and short-term population trends among mule deer in HD 331 and 329, which span the area northeast and southeast of Jackson. South of Lima, numbers have grown over the past 10 years, but fawn recruitment is low this year.
In most districts around Bozeman, mule deer counts have reached or exceeded objectives, and winter survival was good. Populations were average in the Livingston area, but were below average in the Gardiner area.
The forecast notes that those who obtain permission to hunt for white-tailed deer on private land could have better odds of bagging an animal this year, as the species tends to congregate on agricultural lands at lower elevations.
Whitetail numbers are holding strong across much of southwest Montana, but the story is different in the Ruby Valley between Sheridan and Twin Bridges, where populations dropped 75% due to two years of chronic wasting disease management hunts.
The prion disease continues to impact white-tailed deer around the Ruby River watershed, and FWP officials are urging hunters to submit carcass samples from deer they’ve bagged in hunting districts surrounding Dillon, especially west of Interstate 15.
The southwest Montana region remains a priority chronic wasting disease surveillance and monitoring area this year. FWP is encouraging hunters to voluntarily submit samples for disease testing. The data helps to inform future management decisions.
“If you shoot an animal that looks diseased or sick, report it immediately to your local FWP office for further instructions and limit handling it,” the department wrote. “FWP staff will need to diagnose and verify diseased or sick harvested animals to determine if an animal is fit for consumption or eligible for a replacement tag.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.