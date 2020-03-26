Game wardens are looking into a poaching case in the Madison Valley.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens are looking for information about a bull elk that was found dead off the highway south of Ennis.
Wardens believe the elk died March 18, according to a news release. It was found the next morning about 20 miles south of the town.
It was about 50 yards west of U.S. Highway 287. The head had been removed. The meat was left to waste.
FWP is asking anyone with information on the crime to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a monetary reward.
This case follows several other poaching cases this winter.
Wardens are still investigating the killing of elk and pronghorn in the Paradise Valley. In that case, they found three elk and nine pronghorn dead south of Livingston. Wardens believe the animals were killed around Feb. 13.
Morgan Jacobsen, an FWP spokesman, said wardens are making some progress but are still looking for more information.
“The public plays a significant role in helping us solve these cases,” Jacobsen said. “The more help we can get, the better.”
FWP and an anonymous donor are offering a total reward of $6,000 for information leading to a conviction in that case.
Wardens are also still investigating the shooting of several trumpeter swans found dead on Central Park Pond near Manhattan. The pond is off Heeb Road, and investigators believe the swans were shot around Feb. 19.
The Sacajawea Audubon Society and FWP are offering a total reward of $2,000 for information leading to a conviction in that case.
