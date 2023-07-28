 Skip to main content
FWP releases plan to manage one of Montana’s most iconic and controversial game species

Gardiner flood press
Elk and their calves forage for food in Gardiner on June 17.

A century ago, when Warren Harding was in the White House and the United States was just becoming accustomed to Prohibition, an estimated 8,000 elk lived in Montana — fewer than half what hunters now harvest in a bad year. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, unregulated hunting had diminished elk distribution in western Montana and all but decimated the species east of the Continental Divide. Then, to the relief of many wildlife advocates, policymakers and fledgling conservation groups intervened. Hunting regulations, game reserves and interventions to bolster struggling populations with elk from Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming’s National Elk Refuge stemmed the ungulates’ downward slide.

By 2005, when the current Montana Elk Management plan was adopted, the state’s elk population had expanded its range and grown to almost 100,000, an order of magnitude increase relative to 1922 estimates. That upward trajectory has generally continued: During a 2022 survey, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists counted more than 141,000 elk across the state.

Bull elk
A bull elk kicks away snow to get at grass.


The smart, predator-savvy animals are now at the heart of a different debate as wildlife managers attempt to balance the state’s swelling elk population with adequate hunting opportunities for resident and nonresident hunters and the concerns of landowners who are losing livestock forage, crops and fences to elk. A series of sticky concerns — largely related to where elk congregate and which levers wildlife managers can pull to move them around — are nested underneath those larger issues. FWP is tasked with hitting its elk population targets without causing too much heartache for public hunters concerned about crowded and often fruitless hunts, outfitters seeking to bring more certainty to a business model heavily dependent on license drawings, and ranchers who often unwittingly shoulder much of the burden of supporting a public wildlife resource.

Yellowstone National Park File
TOP: A herd of elk graze on a hillside along Highway 89 on May 6, 2022, near Gardiner. ABOVE: An elk munches on grass outside Gardiner on Feb. 10, 2022.
elk count
Montana's elk population is growing. In 2021, FWP counted a record 141,785 elk across the state. FWP Deer and Elk Coordinator Lindsey Parsons said part of that growth is attributable to their resilience. "They're really tough critters," she said. 
total license sales
Although both resident and noresident hunting licenses for all game species have increased in the past 20 years, there has been more growth in licenses purchased by out-of-state hunters. Resident hunters like Kevin Farron, with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, would like FWP to cap nonresident licenses to decrease overall hunting pressure on public land. 
acres enrolled
There are fewer acres enrolled in Block Management than two decades ago, a trend that FWP officials hope to reverse by making more funding available to participating landowners.
Yellowstone
An elk munches on grass outside Gardiner on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

