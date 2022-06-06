State officials are planning a set of bear safety events next week in Bozeman and Big Sky.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will hold events on June 16 in Big Sky and on June 17 in Bozeman to educate people on being safe while outside in bear country, according to an agency news release.
The events will include displays of full body mounts of grizzly and black bears, their skulls and their tracks. There will also be displays on food storage options, bear spray holsters and more. And attendees will get a chance to practice using inert bear spray against a remote-controlled charging bear.
There will be safety talks on the hour, and FWP staff will talk safety practices, bear biology and how to handle a run-in with a bear, according to the release.
The training comes as summer begins, and as grizzly bear distribution is expanding in Montana. People going outside should always carry bear spray, travel in groups and watch for bear sign, such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs, turned-over rocks and partially consumed animal carcasses, the release said. They should also avoid carcass sites and make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest.
The event in Big sky will be at the basketball court at Big Sky Community Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 16. The event in Bozeman will be in the south parking lot of FWP’s Bozeman office at 1400 S. 19th Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 17.
