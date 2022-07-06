Montana officials have proposed to remove brook trout from a small stream that feeds into Mill Creek as part of a Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation project.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Wednesday announced that people could comment on the environmental assessment for the Mill Creek Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout Conservation Project. They can email or mail their comments to the department until Aug. 5.
The department is proposing to use electrofishing to remove nonnative brook trout from Mill Creek Meadow Spring Creek — a small stream that emerges from the floodplain, then flows for a half mile before connecting with Mill Creek.
Native Yellowstone cutthroat trout survive better than non-native brook trout in harsher, cold waterways like Mill Creek, but the timing of their spawning can give brook trout the advantage at specific points in the year.
By the time that cutthroat trout emerge from the gravel, brook trout are already in their juvenile stage, and they are territorial.
During drought years — when brook trout eggs aren't scrambled amid spring runoff — the non-native fish species can persist, and they can get established, according to FWP fisheries biologist Carol Endicott.
Removing brook trout from Mill Creek Meadow Spring Creek and from adjacent waters in Mill Creek and East Fork Mill Creek will aid in the department’s effort to protect a core conservation population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout, staff wrote in the environmental assessment.
Threatened by non-native fish, shrinking habitat and the impacts of a warming climate, Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations are declining. The fish have disappeared from over 70% of their historical range in Montana, the project’s environmental assessment says.
A rock barrier was set up along Mill Creek near the Custer Gallatin National Forest boundary in 1996, and upstream of that barrier, the upper Mill Creek watershed is a cutthroat trout stronghold.
But officials are concerned that rainbow trout could make it over the rock barrier and produce rainbow-cutthroat hybrids. Unchecked hybridization can lead to the loss of entire populations of genetically pure native trout.
While the Mill Creek project proposes to focus electrofishing efforts on brook trout, fisheries managers also want to suppress any rainbow trout or hybrids that they find.
According to the proposal, brook trout electrofishing would occur each year in the fall, when the species is highly concentrated near spawning areas. That would continue for up to 10 years, or when the fish are no longer captured.
Earlier this summer, FWP held a virtual public meeting to discuss an additional brook trout removal project that’s aimed at protecting Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
The department has been planning to remove brook trout from the upper Shields River watershed, which was invaded by the species in recent decades. The nonnative fish have since become a primary threat to headwater populations of cutthroat trout.
Fisheries managers proposed to remove brook trout from the watershed using a piscicide called rotenone. The naturally-occurring toxin only impacts organisms that breathe with gills, and it breaks down quickly in aquatic environments.
Endicott said the effort is moving forward this summer as a pilot study. Because the forest around the watershed burned last year in the American Fork fire, they want to find out how rotenone will behave with the altered conditions.
"These are both really important strongholds for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which are our state fish," she said. "Overall, they do better in these waters except for that short stage."