Reduced flows and forecasted high water temperatures have triggered a full fishing closure on the entire Beaverhead River — from its confluence with the Big Hole River to Clark Canyon Dam south of Dillon.
The closure will go into effect just after midnight on Thursday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release. It will stay in effect until water temperatures moderate and officials determine that angling pressure won’t place too much stress on fish.
Officials are enacting the closure because of an anticipating shift in flows along the Beaverhead River, beginning on Thursday. At the same time that flows are expected to drop, temperatures are forecasted to be high, which will “cause excess stress to individual fish,” according to FWP.
Clark Canyon Dam operators typically conduct irrigation releases of about 300 cubic feet per second, but they are planning to reduce that to the minimum overwinter release of 25 cubic feet per second, for five days.
“This flow change is occurring several weeks earlier than normal due to severe drought projects in the Clark Canyon Reservoir drought plan,” FWP officials wrote in Wednesday’s news release.
Full fishing closures and evening fishing restrictions are put in place to reduce angling-related stress on fish when water temperatures are high and stream flows are low.
Fish become more susceptible to disease and death under such conditions.
The department is encouraging anglers to fish during the coolest times of the day, land fish quickly, wet their hands before handling fish and keep fish in the water as much as possible. They should also remove hooks gently and allow fish to recover before releasing them.
“All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers,” FWP staff wrote.
Full fishing closures and evening fishing restrictions, dubbed “hoot owl” restrictions, are already in place across many of southwest Montana’s major rivers.
Anglers are subject to hoot owl restrictions, which prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily, along sections of the Shields River, East Gallatin River, Gallatin River, Madison River, Ruby River and Big Hole River.
They are prohibited from fishing entirely along the Jefferson River, Beaverhead River and a portion of the Big Hole River.
