Reduced flows and forecasted high water temperatures have triggered a full fishing closure on the entire Beaverhead River — from its confluence with the Big Hole River to Clark Canyon Dam south of Dillon.

The closure will go into effect just after midnight on Thursday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced in a news release. It will stay in effect until water temperatures moderate and officials determine that angling pressure won’t place too much stress on fish.

Officials are enacting the closure because of an anticipating shift in flows along the Beaverhead River, beginning on Thursday. At the same time that flows are expected to drop, temperatures are forecasted to be high, which will “cause excess stress to individual fish,” according to FWP.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

