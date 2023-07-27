Wildlife officials have had no luck trying to find and capture a grizzly bear who killed a 48-year-old female hiker last Saturday near West Yellowstone, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said Thursday.
After three consecutive nights setting traps, officials suspended active search efforts for the bear on Tuesday, FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said in an interview.
There have been no reported sightings of bear activity in the area since Saturday, Jacobsen said. The Buttermilk Trail area is closed to the public until further notice.
The attack happened early Saturday morning on the Buttermilk Trail, eight miles west of West Yellowstone. A hiker found the body of Amie Adamson, of Derby, Kansas, off the trail around 8 a.m. No bear spray or firearms were found at the scene.
FWP staff has expressed sincere condolences for Adamson’s family and friends.
A handful of FWP employees are still in the area to monitor the situation, Jacobsen said. There are also trail cameras set up, and bear traps on hand to set again if an animal comes back to the area.
Officials have hair samples from the responsible bear so they can ensure they have the right animal if it’s caught, he added. No decision about what to do with the bear if it’s captured has been made.
Jacobsen said the bulk of the search took place on Saturday, when officials flew an aircraft over the site to see if they could locate any grizzly bears, to no success.
In a place with as much grizzly density as West Yellowstone, a search to locate just one bear is really difficult, especially a few days past the encounter, Jacobsen said.
The attack was most likely the result of a surprise encounter with a mother grizzly bear and a cub, Jacobsen said. Trail cameras and footprints have identified at least one cub with an adult grizzly.
A defensive attack from a surprise encounter with a mother and cubs is very natural bear behavior, Jacobsen said.
But the reason officials intervened and made efforts to capture the animal is because the incident was so close to developed campgrounds, residences, and a heavily used trail, he said.
FWP wanted to remove the bear from the area out of public safety. But it’s possible the bear and cubs were just moving through the area, which is a popular travel corridor for bears, Jacobsen said.
Officials are still trying to discern if the bear was traveling through, or is a habituated bear — which would be concerning given the proximity to town and heavy-use recreation areas, Jacobsen said. That’s why FWP still has employees down there to monitor if the same bear comes back.
As of Thursday, the same bear has not returned to the area, according to FWP, but it’s too soon to tell if it’s habituated.
Jacobsen reminded Montanans to be bear aware wherever they are hiking, and to practice safety by carrying bear spray, traveling in groups and making noise so as to not surprise bears, and storing food in bear-safe containers.
