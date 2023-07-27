Grizzly Bear

A grizzly sow with a yearling cub photographed on Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on April 28, 2017.

 Neal Herbert/National Park Service

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Wildlife officials have had no luck trying to find and capture a grizzly bear who killed a 48-year-old female hiker last Saturday near West Yellowstone, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said Thursday.

After three consecutive nights setting traps, officials suspended active search efforts for the bear on Tuesday, FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said in an interview.

There have been no reported sightings of bear activity in the area since Saturday, Jacobsen said. The Buttermilk Trail area is closed to the public until further notice.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.