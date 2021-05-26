Investigators looking into a fish kill along the lower Madison River haven’t seen more dead fish since hundreds were found in the river last week, a Montana official said on Wednesday.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff counted approximately 814 dead whitefish, 11 dead brown trout, six dead rainbow trout and three dead suckers along a 10-mile stretch of the Madison River last week. The fish were found from just upstream of Ennis Dam to the Warm Springs Boat Launch.
Dead and dying fish were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lab in Bozeman for testing. That testing wasn’t complete Wednesday.
Eileen Ryce, fisheries division manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said staff haven’t yet determined the kill’s cause. However, she said the kill is limited to the 10-mile stretch of water first identified last week.
No clinical abnormalities have been identified in samples of the dead and dying fish, according to Ryce. Staff have been analyzing the fish for “a whole suite of pathogens” and tissue abnormalities, she said.
Travis Horton, regional fisheries manager for FWP, said the results of testing still aren’t conclusive, and staff are still looking for clues on what caused the kill. Die-offs have occurred along the Madison River in past decades, but they are unusual.
In 2016, thousands of fish died over a weeks-long period along the Yellowstone River. That kill was linked to proliferative kidney disease, which is caused by a parasite.
Unlike the 2016 kill, the Madison River kill appears to be an acute situation, Horton said.
Anglers floating in Beartrap Canyon first reported seeing dead fish along the Madison last Tuesday, according to a Friday news release.
Following that initial report, department staff visited the area and immediately saw dead mountain whitefish. Investigators later floated down Beartrap Canyon and walked along the banks of the Madison River daily to gather information on the extent of the kill.
“We are working hard monitoring the situation and investigating the causes of the mortalities,” Ryce said at the time. “We appreciate the reports from the public on the dead fish they’re seeing and that’s been an important part of the monitoring we’ve done.”
Quincey Johnson, of the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said she saw dozens of dead fish on the shores of Ennis Lake and along the Madison River last week. She wanted to visit the site to document what was going on.
“(The dead fish) were pretty sporadic, often in areas with debris,” she said.
While Johnson has her own theories about what may have caused the kill, she didn’t want to jump to conclusions before samples are analyzed by the department.
Anglers who see dead or dying fish should report them by calling the Bozeman office at 577-7900, according to FWP.
People should also reduce stress on fish by landing them quickly and keeping them in the water as much as possible. They should wet their hands before handling fish, remove hooks gently and let fish recover before releasing them into the water.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.