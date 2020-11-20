Montana officials are investigating two separate grizzly bear killings in the Madison Range that happened in October.
A person reported to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that they shot a grizzly bear in self defense along Indian Creek in the Madisons on Oct. 25, according to the department.
The person reported the incident after they left the site, and the bear was later confirmed dead. No people were injured.
Officials are investigating the killing of another grizzly bear that happened in the Madison Range five days later on Oct. 30, according to FWP. The department didn't release any more information on the incident, saying it's still being investigated.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FWP are working together on investigations into both incidents. Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act. They are listed as a threatened species.
FWP is encouraging people to be prepared to encounter grizzly bears when recreating in western Montana. Even though it is late fall, the bears can still be active, they wrote.
Anyone hiking, hunting or recreating should still carry bear spray, travel in groups, make noise and quickly remove carcasses from the field and store them properly, according to officials.
