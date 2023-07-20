Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks implemented fishing restrictions on three rivers Wednesday after warm water temperatures started to stress area fish.
The hoot owl restrictions limit fishing on portions of the Jefferson, Beaverhead and Bitterroot River from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Anglers should fish in the morning when the water is most cool, FWP said in a press release. The restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.
The change is in place for the entire Jefferson River, from the Missouri River to the confluence of the Big Hole and Beaverhead River.
On the Beaverhead, the restrictions are in place from the confluence of the Big Hole to Anderson Land.
On the Bitterroot, restrictions cover from Veterans Bridge at Hamilton to the confluence of the east and west forks of the Bitterroot.
The changes come as part of FWP’s drought policy that implements angling restrictions when maximum daily water temperatures reach 73 degrees for three days in a row, when water quality is diminished, or when stream flows drop below critical levels for fish.
“Restrictions of this nature are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist,” FWP said in the release. “One short-term strategy to address heat-induced stress in Montana’s wild trout is to reduce catch-and-release mortality by alerting anglers to fish only in the morning.”
Anglers can also follow other steps to reduce stress and mortality for fish. Those tips include keeping fish in water as much as possible and letting the fish recover before releasing it, according to FWP.
If high temperatures and low flows persist, anglers should consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions like larger lakes and reservoirs or waterbodies at higher elevations, the release said.
