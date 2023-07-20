Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
The Jefferson River curves below Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Sept. 30.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks implemented fishing restrictions on three rivers Wednesday after warm water temperatures started to stress area fish.

The hoot owl restrictions limit fishing on portions of the Jefferson, Beaverhead and Bitterroot River from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Anglers should fish in the morning when the water is most cool, FWP said in a press release. The restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

