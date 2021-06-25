Graphs showing the state of brown trout populations this year on every southwest Montana river look eerily similar.
The majority of the graphs presented at a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks meeting Thursday in Bozeman showed the overall abundance of brown trout dipped in 2021 while the proportion of large brown trout spiked.
Fisheries managers with FWP presented the preliminary data from long-term brown trout population monitoring to a small crowd, showing that — over the past year — they’ve seen fewer brown trout overall, a declining number of juvenile brown trout and an increased proportion of larger brown trout. The changes are occurring throughout southwest Montana.
“These trends are not all exact on every river, but there are flavors of all of them in these sections,” said Travis Horton, fisheries manager for FWP Region 3. “There are a lot of anecdotes that we’re seeing out on the landscape that are suggestive of changes.”
Higher proportions of larger fish don’t necessarily mean there are more big fish, he said. It just means the remaining fish are bigger than they have been in the past.
When fish densities decrease and fewer brown trout survive to become juvenile, “all of a sudden you get some (fish) that grow really fast, really young,” Horton said.
Because of the population changes, FWP is considering new fishing restrictions on all or portions of the Big Hole, Ruby, Boulder, Beaverhead, upper Yellowstone, Madison, Shields and upper Stillwater Rivers and their tributaries.
Researchers from FWP and the U.S. Geological Survey know river flows are tied to recent brown trout declines, but there are only a few measures that can be taken to fight the losses, according to Eileen Ryce, fisheries division administrator for FWP.
To protect spawning brown trout, staff could adopt seasonal fishing closures for all fish species from Sept. 30 until the third Saturday in May. They could also require anglers to release all brown trout they catch or adopt standing evening fishing restrictions from July 1 to Aug. 15.
“We have so few tools available to us,” Ryce said. “Regulation changes are the most direct tool.”
Once FWP finishes gathering input from the public, department staff plan to take the proposed changes to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission during its August meeting. Commissioners will take public comment at the meeting and then make a final decision at that time, Ryce said.
Because the new commission is changing some of the ways it operates, “it’s more important than ever to engage in these public processes,” Ryce said.
“We want your voice to be heard, so during these public scoping events, it’s really important to get your comments in to us.”
Fisheries managers hosted public meetings about the proposed fishing restrictions in Dillon and Butte on Tuesday and Wednesday. They traveled to FWP Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman on Thursday for the final meeting.
At the Bozeman meeting, members of the public asked whether certain stressors, including frequent handling and hooking of fish, tributary flows, water quality degradation and the timing of high fishing pressure, were contributing to brown trout losses.
While flow is a primary reason for the declines, a number of factors are adding up and having cumulative effects, according to fisheries managers.
“When conditions are bad — whether it’s low flow or high temperatures — any handling is going to be worse on the fish than in better conditions,” Ryce said. “As we’re coming into a period of more restrictions and earlier restrictions because of drought conditions, that’s going to be a standard message.”
On Friday, flows on the Ruby River at a USGS gauge near Twin Bridges were around 5% of normal, and flows at a gauge along the Jefferson River by Twin Bridges were 15% of normal. Flows on the Gallatin River at a gauge in Gallatin Gateway were just under 50% of normal.
August-level flows on the Missouri River near Toston have stayed below normal every year since 2011, according to a graph that Horton shared on Thursday. On Friday, flows at that spot were 22% of normal.
“I’m terrified to see what this year is going to look like on this graph in terms of the flow that’s going to come down the system,” Horton said.
Under drought conditions, anglers should consider changing where and when they fish, Ryce said. They may want to fish at high mountain lakes rather than main stem fisheries.
The deadline for public comments is July 11.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.