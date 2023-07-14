Yellowstone National Park File
A grizzly walks along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have confirmed reports that a grizzly bear spent time in the Shields Valley earlier this week. A spokesperson for FWP described the sighting on July 10 as evidence that grizzly bears are expanding their ranges outside of recovery areas anchored by Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

Morgan Jacobsen with FWP said landowners provided photographs of the bear to FWP officials, who also used tracks and a hair sample to confirm the bear was a grizzly. It’s estimated to be between 1 and 3 years old.

The photographs were taken Monday on the southern end of the Shields Valley, about halfway between Clyde Park and Interstate 90, Jacobsen said. Grizzlies, which were once widespread throughout much of the western United States, were largely eradicated from that region of Montana in the 20th century.


