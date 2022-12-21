State officials closed another fishing access along the Madison River this week because of ice jams and flooding.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the temporary closure of the Ennis Fishing Access Site on the upper Madison River on Tuesday.
The site just outside the town of Ennis is the second access in the area to close. Valley Garden Fishing Access Site was closed earlier this month.
The state agency said in news releases that that ice jams on the upper Madison River caused ice, debris and water to fill the sites.
Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for FWP, said that mother nature would determine when the sites are reopened. The closures could last several weeks or even months, he said.
The agency will have to wait for the ice to melt to assess any damages to the sites. Jacobsen said that roads usually take the brunt of the damage.
For example, culverts underneath a road could get washed out by still flowing water, or road material could get washed away. He added that the damage can be different from year-to-year, like kiosks or signs getting washed away.
Jacobsen said that the agency will watch the sites closely to see when they could be reopened. He added that there are no other pending closures along the upper Madison River for now but conditions could change.
The closures, and reason behind them, happen from year-to-year on that section of the Madison River, Jacobsen said.
An ice shelf can break and send chunks downstream that build up in certain sections of the river, he said.
Structures like bridges can cause ice jams, too. Jacobsen said that the Ennis fishing access site is a good example of that issue because it is right next to a bridge.
“You get water, you get ice and you get more debris and it just kind of stacks up in there,” Jacobsen said.
The flooding, debris and ice also pose a safety concern, Jacobsen said. For example, there is still running water underneath the ice, and a person walking into the site might not be able to tell what they are walking on.
Jacobsen encouraged people to be safe, and that the closures are for safety reasons.
“Recreating on or near rivers this time of year just really requires some extensive precautions, we encourage people to be safe,” Jacobsen said.
