Ennis FAS
Buy Now

The entrance to the Ennis Fishing Access site is shown in this photo. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed the site due to ice and flooding this week. 

 Courtesy of FWP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

State officials closed another fishing access along the Madison River this week because of ice jams and flooding. 

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the temporary closure of the Ennis Fishing Access Site on the upper Madison River on Tuesday. 

The site just outside the town of Ennis is the second access in the area to close. Valley Garden Fishing Access Site was closed earlier this month. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com