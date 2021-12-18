FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An alpha male wolf howls in the Lower Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park. Jim Peaco/National Park Service Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping there hasn’t begun yet.The numbers from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have some worrying about how the state’s wolf trapping season will impact populations in Yellowstone. Several packs are concentrated at the northern end of the park, and the animals often wander over the border into Montana.In past years, annual quotas prevented hunters and trappers in Montana from taking more than two wolves in wolf management units 313 and 316, which border Yellowstone to its north. The quotas were lifted this August at a Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting. Wolf hunting and trapping regulations were eased by the commission in accordance with new laws that passed the state Legislative session and were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte this spring.Wolf hunters and trappers can now bait and snare wolves, hunt them at night on private land and bag up to 20 wolves, with no more than 10 via hunting and no more than 10 via trapping.A total of 124 wolves have been killed in the state since wolf hunting seasons opened in September, including 56 in southwest Montana’s Region 3, as of Saturday. In total, just under 300 wolves were killed by hunters and trappers in the state in 2019 and 2018, according to FWP’s annual harvest reports.If 82 wolves are taken in Region 3 this season, the commission can review the numbers and may consider rapid in-season adjustments. It can also review the numbers if 450 wolves are killed statewide.Kim Bean, vice president of the nonprofit group Wolves of the Rockies, said on Thursday that she’s heard at least 19 Yellowstone National Park wolves have been killed due to hunting and trapping in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, though she declined to disclose her source.The Junction Butte and Phantom Lake packs — two with ranges near the northern end of the park — have lost several members due to Montana hunts this fall and winter, she said. Yellowstone National Park confirmed in a new release in late September that three wolves from the Junction Butte pack — the most-viewed wolf pack in the world — had been killed in Montana.Park staff declined to disclose whether more of the park’s wolves have been killed since late September. Greg Lemon, a spokesperson for Montana FWP, said the department does not distinguish between Yellowstone and Montana wolves when collecting harvesting data, so it can not confirm the numbers.“We just simply, through the harvest data, don’t track Yellowstone wolves at all,” Lemon said. “In our minds, if wolves are in a national park, they are under the management of the national park. If they are in the state, they are under our management.”Marc Cooke, president of Wolves of the Rockies, said on Dec. 9 that at least 13 wolves from Yellowstone’s packs had been killed in outside states at the time, including 11 in Montana, according to the group’s sources.“With trapping, we’ve been pretty fortunate in a sense,” he said earlier this month. “There hasn’t been a lot of snow, and when snow is on the group, we will see an acceleration in those that are trapped and shot …. (Trappers) can track footprints in the snow.”Though Montana’s wolf trapping season had a default opening date on Nov. 29, trapping hasn’t begun in wolf management units 313 and 316. At a meeting in October, the Montana Fish and Wildlife commissioners voted to extend that date to Dec. 31 in areas defined as grizzly bear-occupied.If officials determine that grizzly bears are denned for the winter, they may open up some units to trapping earlier. On Wednesday, they opened up the season in WMU 121 in northwestern Montana.“When we’re talking about Yellowstone National Park wolves, we have so much studying going on, and that scientific data inside that park is so essential for what we know today,” Bean said. “The education that comes out of that park is global, and the more that Montana continues to attack the science that comes out of the park, we as a society are being attacked.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Hunting Zoology Politics Sport Trapper Yellowstone Hunter Montana North Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter 3 hrs ago Environment Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims 3 hrs ago Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday 7 hrs ago News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows 23 hrs ago City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Dec 17, 2021 Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Dec 17, 2021 What to read next Environment FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter Environment Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana State advances to national championship with win over South Dakota State Posted: 3:23 p.m. Three Forks remains unbeaten with league victories Posted: 2:40 p.m. Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims Posted: 2:30 p.m. Eagles head into holiday break unbeaten Posted: 1:45 p.m. Manhattan Christian pulls away from Manhattan for road win Posted: 1:15 p.m. Latest Local Montana State advances to national championship with win over South Dakota State 2 hrs ago Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward 3 hrs ago FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter 3 hrs ago Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims 3 hrs ago