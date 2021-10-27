Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


People in Bozeman who want to learn more about soil science, regenerative home design and firefighting can attend a fundraiser and gala to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation this weekend.

The event dubbed the “Burning Crusade Fundraiser and Gala” is planned for Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Story Mill building. There will be wood-fired appetizers, an auction, raffle and live music.

There will also be presentations from a Montana State University soil scientist, Wildland Firefighter Foundation Executive Director Burk Minor and the owners of local companies Firebreak Management and YES Compost.

Tickets cost $25 per person. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Foundation, which offers programs to assist injured firefighters, their families and the families of fallen firefighters.

Erik Teer, president of the sustainably influenced design-build company Paradise Structures, organized Saturday’s event to energize conversations around soil regeneration and forest management.

“For the majority of my adult life, I’ve been quite interested in and obsessed with the condition of the forest and the evolution of our environment,” Teer said. He’s hoping to host “a party with social interactions where (people are) talking about dirt.”

The event will feature a speech from associate professor Tony Hartshorn of the MSU Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences. Hartshorn will talk about soil, erosion and what water tables could look like in coming years, according to Teer.

Jessica Braun, co-founder of Firebreak Management, will speak about her experiences as a firefighter, how people can prepare their properties for wildfire and how communities can become more fire-resilient, Teer said.

Karl Johnson, owner of YES Compost, will talk about the company’s compost collection system and the possibility of starting a soil pickup station to help regenerate area burn scars, according to Teer.

The soil pickup station idea is fairly theoretical, and for anything to happen, it would need vetting from the government and various departments and experts, Teer said.

Sponsors of the gala and fundraiser include HoM 406, Paradise Structures, Capitol Drywall, Inc., Bridger Aerospace, WildRye Distilling, Treeline Coffee Roasters, Dave’s Sushi, Revelry and Jam!.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.