Fundraiser benefitting Wildland Firefighter Foundation planned for Saturday By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People in Bozeman who want to learn more about soil science, regenerative home design and firefighting can attend a fundraiser and gala to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation this weekend.The event dubbed the “Burning Crusade Fundraiser and Gala” is planned for Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the historic Story Mill building. There will be wood-fired appetizers, an auction, raffle and live music.There will also be presentations from a Montana State University soil scientist, Wildland Firefighter Foundation Executive Director Burk Minor and the owners of local companies Firebreak Management and YES Compost. Tickets cost $25 per person. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Foundation, which offers programs to assist injured firefighters, their families and the families of fallen firefighters.Erik Teer, president of the sustainably influenced design-build company Paradise Structures, organized Saturday’s event to energize conversations around soil regeneration and forest management.“For the majority of my adult life, I’ve been quite interested in and obsessed with the condition of the forest and the evolution of our environment,” Teer said. He’s hoping to host “a party with social interactions where (people are) talking about dirt.” The event will feature a speech from associate professor Tony Hartshorn of the MSU Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences. Hartshorn will talk about soil, erosion and what water tables could look like in coming years, according to Teer.Jessica Braun, co-founder of Firebreak Management, will speak about her experiences as a firefighter, how people can prepare their properties for wildfire and how communities can become more fire-resilient, Teer said.Karl Johnson, owner of YES Compost, will talk about the company’s compost collection system and the possibility of starting a soil pickup station to help regenerate area burn scars, according to Teer.The soil pickup station idea is fairly theoretical, and for anything to happen, it would need vetting from the government and various departments and experts, Teer said.Sponsors of the gala and fundraiser include HoM 406, Paradise Structures, Capitol Drywall, Inc., Bridger Aerospace, WildRye Distilling, Treeline Coffee Roasters, Dave’s Sushi, Revelry and Jam!. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Erik Teer Wildland Firefighter Foundation Economics Commerce Company Agriculture Paradise Structures Firebreak Compost Jessica Braun Gala Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Financial tech firm moves headquarters to Bozeman 5 hrs ago Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages 12 hrs ago News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history 13 hrs ago City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules 13 hrs ago Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital 14 hrs ago State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Oct 25, 2021 What to read next Business Financial tech firm moves headquarters to Bozeman Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Innovative, creative solutions needed for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic, Coburn, Cunningham should stay on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County advances grant applications for water and sewer projects Posted: 12 a.m. Financial tech firm moves headquarters to Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages Posted: Oct. 26, 2021