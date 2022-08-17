Full fishing closures went into effect along a section of the Big Hole River, a portion of Fish Creek and the entire Jefferson River on Wednesday, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
A full fishing closure is now in place along the approximately 15-mile stretch of the Big Hole River between its confluence with the Beaverhead River and the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, the department wrote.
Farther northwest, fishing is prohibited along the portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the creek’s mouth on the Clark Fork River.
Officials barred the activity so they can better protect bull trout while water temperatures are high. Bull trout need cold water to survive, and the species often congregates around the mouth of Fish Creek, where water temperatures are cooler.
The department temporarily prohibits fishing to reduce stress on trout and other fish when water temperatures are high and flows are low. Under such conditions, fish are more susceptible to disease and death.
Evening fishing restrictions are already in place along many rivers in southwest Montana, and earlier this month, the department issued a full fishing closure along an approximately 45 mile stretch of the Big Hole River.
The closure reaches from Saginaw Bridge to the Big Hole River’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River north of Wisdom. It was triggered by low flows, and it replaces “hoot owl” restrictions, which bar anglers from fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight daily.
Hoot owl restrictions remain in effect on additional sections of the Big Hole River, portions of the Beaverhead River, Ruby River, Madison River, East Gallatin River and Shields River.
“All stress to fish at this time of year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and higher water temperatures in rivers,” the department wrote.
To help reduce stress on fish, catch-and-release anglers should fish during the coolest times of the day, land fish quickly and wet their hands before handling fish. They should keep fish in the water as long as possible, remove hooks gently and allow fish to recover before releasing them.
