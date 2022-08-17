Jefferson River
Meridian Road crosses over the Jefferson River on May 26 near Three Forks.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Full fishing closures went into effect along a section of the Big Hole River, a portion of Fish Creek and the entire Jefferson River on Wednesday, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

A full fishing closure is now in place along the approximately 15-mile stretch of the Big Hole River between its confluence with the Beaverhead River and the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, the department wrote.

Farther northwest, fishing is prohibited along the portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the creek’s mouth on the Clark Fork River.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

