Low flows have triggered a full fishing closure on a section of the upper Big Hole River, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday.
The closure impacts the approximately 45 mile stretch of the Big Hole River between Saginaw Bridge and the Big Hole’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River, just north of Wisdom.
It was set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
Anglers will be subject to the full fishing closure until Oct. 31, or until Montana FWP consults with the Big Hole Watershed Committee and decides to lift it, according to a news release from the department.
The closure replaces limits on fishing in the evening, which had been in place along the upper Big Hole River since the end of July. Under the so-called “hoot owl restrictions,” people can’t fish between 2 p.m. and midnight daily.
Fish become more susceptible to disease and death when water temperatures are high and flows are low, and catch-and-release fishing can add to that stress.
To protect fish populations, Montana FWP can restrict fishing along a water body or close it to the activity entirely. A U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Wisdom showed that flows along the Big Hole River dipped below 20 cubic feet per second this Monday.
That triggered the need for a full fishing closure, as is outlined in the Big Hole River Watershed Committee’s Drought Management Plan, FWP officials wrote in the release.
“All stress to fish at this time of the year is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers,” the department wrote.
Anglers can take steps to reduce stress on fish by fishing during cooler times of the day, landing fish quickly, wetting their hands before handling fish and keeping fish in the water as much as possible.
They can also help by removing hooks gently, using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks, and by allowing fish to recover before releasing them into the water.
Anglers are still subject to hoot owl restrictions along other sections of the Big Hole River, portions of the Beaverhead River, Ruby River, Madison River, East Gallatin River and Shields River, and the entire Jefferson River.
