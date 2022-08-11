Let the news come to you

Low flows have triggered a full fishing closure on a section of the upper Big Hole River, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday.

The closure impacts the approximately 45 mile stretch of the Big Hole River between Saginaw Bridge and the Big Hole’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River, just north of Wisdom.

It was set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

