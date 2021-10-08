Four-week long Sourdough Canyon area closure to begin on Monday By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A fresh stump is exposed after logging in Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Sourdough Canyon Trail is scheduled to close for a month starting Oct. 11. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now People walk past signs warning of logging operations in Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The trail is scheduled to close for a month on Oct. 11. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save About a half mile up the Bozeman Creek trail in Sourdough Canyon, little could be seen through thick stands of Douglas fir trees on Friday besides a lingering fog and the babbling creek behind yellow leaves.But around the city of Bozeman’s water intake structure near the trail, chainsaws whirred and an occasional thud sounded. Large, freshly downed trees that were covered in lichen lay strewn around one new clearing east of the trail.Starting next week, helicopters are scheduled to pick up timber on the east side of the canyon and drop it at a meadow next to that intake structure. Members of the public won’t be able to walk past the Bozeman Creek/Sourdough Trailhead or through the lower portion of the trail for four weeks beginning on Monday due to that work.“Those logs are going to fly right over the top of the trail, and we can’t have the public there at the same time because of the hazardous activity,” said Brian Heaston, a city engineer and the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project manager.“We just need to shut the trail down to make sure the contractor can get as much of the work done as he can and not have any conflict or public safety concerns present,” he said.Staff plan to post signs that warn people about the area closure around the trailhead, and staff are scheduled to be stationed there to turn people away, according to Heaston.Signs are also planned to be peppered along the trail above the project area and throughout other area trails that can lead people into the mouth of the canyon.The helicopter work is one component of the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project — an approximately 300-acre timber project that’s already underway on a 380-acre chunk of city property south of town. The project calls for commercial thinning of large-diameter trees, but crews also plan to do some small-diameter thinning of trees later on, according to Heaston.R and R Conner Aviation out of Conner was hired to do the helicopter work, and DS Jr Trucking Inc. out of Big Timber was hired to do the ground-based logging, he said. The city of Bozeman received grant funding through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Montana Forest Action Plan program for the small-diameter thinning.Once the trail reopens, the Sourdough Fuels project won’t be complete. Crews will still have to fell trees on the west side of the canyon and helicopters are planned to fly timber through the area at that time. However, the aircraft won’t be crossing over the trail at that time, Heaston said.“This is steep, heavily timbered terrain and we didn’t want to build new roads,” he said. “(Temporary roads) are sedimentation sources that could impact the creek.”During the summer or fall of 2022, hand crews plan to walk through remaining stands on the city’s property to clear out small-diameter trees and some dead and downed timber. They’ll pile that material and likely burn those piles in the spring or fall of 2023, according to Heaston.City officials wanted to do their part to reduce fuels in the Bozeman Creek watershed in conjunction with the Forest Service, he said.The Custer Gallatin National Forest is in the midst of its own timber project on Forest Service land in the Gallatin range. The Bozeman Municipal Watershed project calls for thinning and prescribed burning on approximately 4,700 acres between the Hyalite and Bozeman creek drainages.Officials want to limit the chances of a large and severe wildfire contaminating the city’s water. Bozeman and Hyalite creeks together supply 80% of Bozeman’s drinking water.Heaston noted that the Forest Service’s project surrounds the city’s project on three sides. The wildland-urban interface, or the area where forested land meets private property, lies just north of the Sourdough Fuels project area.“We’re seeing fire seasons that are beginning earlier and are persisting later into the year in a more prolonged fashion, and we know that Sourdough and Hyalite watersheds have not seen significant fire activity in quite a long time,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time before we’re going to see a fire that’s burning in these municipal watersheds.”When fire shows up, city officials want to have reduced the risk that it damages Bozeman’s drinking water supply infrastructure. Officials want to prevent water quality impairment, sedimentation and debris flow from affecting those watersheds, Heaston said.“(Sourdough Canyon) is going to look different. There will be fewer large-diameter trees in that 380 acre area, and ladder fuels and good chunks of the dead and downed material in the woods will get piled and burned eventually," he said. "It will have a more open and cleaner look than what currently exists." 