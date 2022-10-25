Yellowstone National Park File
A grizzly walks along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Wildlife managers responded to four separate grizzly bear conflicts around southwest Montana in the last two weeks. None of the incidents led to human injuries, but one bear has been killed and others have been relocated.

Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said that at this time of year, bears are in the middle of hyperphagia — a state where they are trying to consume as many calories as they can before hibernation.

In this state, bears are so focused on food that their situational awareness can be limited, he said. The animals are surprised more easily, underscoring the importance of making noise while in the field and avoiding spots with dense vegetation.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

