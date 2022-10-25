Wildlife managers responded to four separate grizzly bear conflicts around southwest Montana in the last two weeks. None of the incidents led to human injuries, but one bear has been killed and others have been relocated.
Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said that at this time of year, bears are in the middle of hyperphagia — a state where they are trying to consume as many calories as they can before hibernation.
In this state, bears are so focused on food that their situational awareness can be limited, he said. The animals are surprised more easily, underscoring the importance of making noise while in the field and avoiding spots with dense vegetation.
Multiple bears have gotten into conflicts with humans in southwest Montana this October, and FWP sent out a news release on Monday describing the four different situations that unfolded.
The first conflict occurred on Oct. 14, when two hunters encountered a grizzly bear while walking along the Eldridge Trail south of Taylor Creek in the Madison Range, officials wrote.
Both hunters heard “brush breaking,” and then a grizzly bear charged them, according to FWP. They fired multiple handgun rounds at the animal. Ultimately, the hunters were not hurt, and the bear left without any signs of injury.
Jacobsen said the hunters were carrying bear spray at the time of the attack, but chose not to deploy it because the wind was blowing in the direction of their faces.
A day after the encounter, FWP staff flew around the area and conducted a ground search with U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. They did not see the bear, nor did they detect any evidence that it was injured.
Three days after the encounter, wildlife managers trapped three grizzly bears that were feeding on apples near Gardiner. The sow and her two cubs were fitted with a GPS collar and relocated.
FWP received its first call about the bears on Oct 10, when the animals were seen eating apples from a tree and feeding on grass and dandelions at the Gardiner High School football field, according to the department.
Using paintballs, cracker rounds and rubber bullets, staff from FWP and Yellowstone National Park hazed the bears out of town at night five times. The bears eventually moved on to another area of town, where they kept eating apples at night.
Soon, the bears were feeding on apples during the day, which meant that wildlife managers had fewer opportunities to safely haze them from the area.
It’s quieter in residential and urban areas at night, meaning bears that are hazed can usually pass through without encountering people. “We don’t want to create another conflict. It’s the same reason we avoid trapping bears in the daytime as well,” Jacobsen said.
On the morning of Oct. 17, the same three bears were spotted eating apples near a school bus stop. Because of the sighting, children weren’t able to get on the bus. Bear managers trapped the animals that evening.
“The bears were in good health, and there was no evidence they had gained access to unsecured garbage,” officials wrote. After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the department’s bear specialists outfitted the sow with a GPS collar and relocated the bears.
Four days later, on Oct. 21, a different grizzly bear sow was euthanized near Big Sky. The bear and its two cubs were spotted at homesites and at Ophir Elementary School in the weeks leading up to their capture.
FWP wrote that at the time, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and private landowners attempted to haze the bears out of town using vehicles and rubber bullets. But the animals kept returning.
Then on Oct. 19, the bears approached a group of people, who retreated into a building. A landowner who was in a vehicle tried to haze the animals away, and the sow charged the car. The bears left, then returned to the property shortly afterward.
FWP trapped the three bears on the property and determined that the 25-year-old sow had low fat reserves and heavily-worn teeth. After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the department euthanized it.
The sow “had been captured previously as a non-conflict bear during annual population monitoring research,” officials wrote, adding that the two cubs were relocated to an approved release site.
Both cubs were born earlier this year, and because they were male, there weren’t any zoo placement opportunities for them. “The best chance they had at survival in this situation was to be released together at a good place,” according to Jacobsen.
Cubs at their age know how to hibernate and have been known to survive on their own, he said. The fact that they were released together is another factor that will work in their favor.
The final grizzly bear conflict occurred on Sunday, when a vehicle on U.S. Highway 191 struck an older male grizzly bear near West Yellowstone. The animal died, and an FWP game warden responded to the accident. Jacobsen did not know if the driver sustained any injuries.
Situations change from year to year, but so far Jacobsen thinks it has been a very busy fall for grizzly bear conflicts with hunters in southwest Montana. Fortunately, no one has been injured so far.
“Even though we have snow on the ground, it’s still very important to be prepared and to be safe,” Jacobsen said. He urged hunters to carry and know how to use bear spray. They should also ensure they can deploy it immediately.
“If you harvest an animal, it’s important to get it processed and removed from the field as quickly as possible,” he said. That means hunters should bring the tools, equipment and people they’ll need to get a carcass off of the landscape before it becomes an attractant.
Hunters who must leave a carcass should hang it at least 10 feet off the ground, 4 feet away from vertical support and as far away from any gut pile as possible. When they approach the carcass again, hunters should make noise, according to Jacobsen.
“One of the big things is when hunters are with a group, at least one other person can help in ending the encounter and in getting people out who need help,” he said. “Going with a group is super important.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.