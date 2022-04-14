A total of 49 bison were removed from the Yellowstone population this winter season, officials reported during a meeting in Bozeman this week.
The updated numbers increased slightly from the previous report released on April 7. Federal, state and tribal agencies manage Yellowstone National Park’s bison population under the guidance of the Interagency Bison Management Plan.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said that this winter season, state hunters killed two bulls — one north of the park and one west of the park.
North of the park, hunters from the Nez Perce Tribe killed one bull, and hunters from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla killed another bull. Hunters from the Northern Arapaho Tribe killed two cows north of the park, he said.
West of the park, hunters from the Blackfeet Nation killed one bull and five cows, according to Jacobsen. Twenty-seven bison were captured and consigned to slaughter, and another 10 bison were captured and sent to quarantine, he said.
The hunting and cull numbers are a far cry from the target that interagency officials set last fall during a meeting in Missoula. At the time, the partners agreed to cull 600 to 900 bison from Yellowstone’s population.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said there are over 5,500 bison in the park right now— one of the highest levels recorded since the region was set aside for protection in 1872.
Bison migrate outside of the park’s boundaries in search of forage every winter, and officials use that movement as an opportunity to cull some animals from the population. Sholly said the migration is becoming less and less predictable over time.
With the exception of a few tolerance zones, the state of Montana does not allow wild, Yellowstone bison to roam freely outside of the park because of the economic risks associated with brucellosis. A significant portion of bison in Yellowstone have been exposed to the disease.
Because the zoonotic disease is highly regulated by the federal government, brucellosis transmissions carry significant economic costs for individual livestock producers and Montana’s livestock industry as a whole.
Wild bison have never transmitted brucellosis to livestock in the wild, and that’s largely because of the robust separation program at the border of the park, according to Montana officials. Wild elk have transmitted the disease to cattle.
Bison reproduce quickly, so in order to keep numbers steady in the park, managers attempt to remove a certain number of the animals from the population annually. They use three methods — hunting outside the park, capture for slaughter and capture for the park’s quarantine program.
Meat and hides from slaughtered animals are distributed to tribes that participate in the program. Bison enrolled in quarantine stay in pens in and near the park for several rounds of testing, and once they are certified as brucellosis-free, they can be shipped to the Fort Peck Reservation for a final round of assurance testing. After that, the InterTribal Buffalo Council helps to distribute them to tribal lands around the country.